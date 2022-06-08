90 Day Fiance viewers continue to bash Emily as her behavior toward Kobe gets worse

90 Day Fiance newcomers Kobe and Emily are off to a rough start. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newcomers Emily and Kobe are off to a rough start in their relationship.

TLC viewers lay the blame for their relationship issues so far on Emily, who has been accused of belittling her son’s father, leading to accusations of racism from fans.

Unlike most 90 Day Fiance couples, the pair met in person at a club in Xi’an, China. After a one-night stand, the pair got engaged in two weeks, and she was soon pregnant with their son Koban.

The TLC couple planned to raise their son together in Kansas and applied for a visa after the TLC star returned to Cameroon.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was nearly two years before he was reunited with his son.

Emily gets bashed by 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to the most recent episode in which Kobe and Emily argue in front of her mother.

One viewer sympathized with Kobe and blamed Emily’s upbringing as a factor in her behavior.

“Emily plays the damn victim and she wonders why Kobe is over it. And her parents enable the way she talks to Kobe. Emily is a straight up narcissist. Kobe needs to find a lawyer, get share custody and NOT marry Emily…🤬🤬🤬#90DayFiance”

Another TLC fan urged Kobe not to apologize for his profanity-laced response to Emily.

“Don’t apologize Kobe.. I’ve pretty much screamed “Shut The F**k Up” at my tv every time Emily opens her disrespectful spoiled brat mouth #90DayFiance”

Another fan that tuned into Sunday night’s episode compared Emily’s parents to Ari’s, who also grilled Biniyam about his future plans.

“Emily and Ari’s parents are interrogating their significant others and asking them about their plans instead of asking their grown ass able bodied daughters what are their plans to find a job #90DayFiance”

Another fan was disturbed by the scene and accused the 90 Day Fiance star of racism.

“The way Emily is treating Kobe makes me uncomfortable to watch. I feel like this is one of those times I have to say out loud that just because a white woman has a black child does not mean that woman is not racist. This whole situation is GROSS #90dayfiance”

Pic credit: @beingnozey/@BrunchBetty/@melaninking80/@realitytv_rose/Twitter

Kobe swore at Emily, telling her to shut up

In the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe volunteered to help with the family’s horse stable since he can’t legally work in the United States.

But Kobe and Emily got into an argument as he cleaned out her family’s horse stables.

Emily gave Kobe pointers as he shoveled the horse manure into a bucket, but he asked her repeatedly to stop and allow him to perform the task his own way.

“Emily’s talking to me as if she’s controlling or commanding me, as if she’s my boss,” he said in a confessional. “I don’t even know why she was there, you know? Sometimes, I feel like, you know, she is just trying to make her family know that she is in control of me, but I’m losing my patience.”

During the argument, Emily accused Kobe of being rude, which led to the Cameroonian TLC star losing his patience.

“I’m being rude?” he says. “Can you just shut the f**k up? … I’m here because of you, and I’m here because of a son, and I have to do this because of you. It’s like, I’m being dropped into a test where I need to prove myself to your parents, and I don’t need you here. I’m working.”

It is unclear whether Kobe and Emily will remain together, but their relationship issues so far don’t appear to be leading toward a breakup.

