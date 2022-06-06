Ariela Weinberg and Emily Bieberly are compared by 90 Day Fiance viewers

Ariela Weinberg and Emily Bieberly are being called out by 90 Day Fiance viewers for the same things. Pic credit: TLC

It appears that 90 Day Fiance viewers are finding striking similarities between the behavior and personalities of Season 9 stars Ariela Weinberg and Emily Bieberly.

The two moms have been attacked on social media for their similar conduct, and critics have drawn comparisons in the things they find problematic.

There are several issues that 90 Day fans have taken aim at.

The fact that both women cannot support themselves, appear to treat their significant others in a certain inflammatory way, and have attitudes that have been deemed condescending are all points of contention.

Twitter was ablaze with opinions related to the similarities between Ariela and Emily.

One Twitter user remarked, “I also need someone to explain: how does Ari or Emily dictate anything when neither of them earns any money? Here’s an idea: Ari, stop worrying bout the 4 hours Bini plans to train (he can’t work!) and figure out how to find yourself 40 hours of weekly employment.”

Another 90 Day viewer wrote, “Emily and Ari are 2 peas in a pod. Both controlling condescending lazy living off mama women thinking these men are beneath them because they saved them from such a horrible life outside the U.S.”

Someone else questioned, “Is anyone else bothered by the fact both Ari and Emily talk down to Bini and Kobe and when the guys try and talk back, they make it seem like they are the ones being aggressive, rude and ‘yelling’. Pisses me off.”

There is a lot more drama in store this 90 Day Fiance season

With so many episodes still left this season, there is plenty of time for viewers to change their minds about Ariela and Emily.

There is also time for the focus to shift away from them and perhaps onto someone else. With so much drama in each episode, there is still time for each of the women to grow and maybe surprise viewers.

This season, viewers have also been rubbed the wrong way by Bilal Hazziez and Kara Bass.

Mohamed and Yve’s relationship has been deemed as “doomed.”

Jibri and Miona Bell have been blanketed as “clout chasers,” a notion that Jibri confirmed to be true.

Viewers should stay buckled up for what is to come for the remainder of this season.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.