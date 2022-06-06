90 Day Fiance viewers discuss whether Bilal or Emily is the top Season 9 villain

90 Day Fiance viewers have spoken out about whether Emily Bieberly or Bilal Hazziez is the most heinous cast member. Pic credit: TLC

Emily Bieberly and Bilal Hazziez have been the most talked-about 90 Day Fiance cast members this season, and their popularity has not been in a good way.

The behavior exhibited by Bilal and Emily in terms of their personalities and treatment of their partners has caused 90 Day viewers to see many red flags in both cast members.

Now, the burning topic on the internet is which of them is the most heinous cast member this season.

Fans of the show are divided on who is the top villain of Season 9.

90 Day Fiance fans are divided on whether Bilal Hazziez or Emily Bieberly is the top villain

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a meme that drew attention to the divide among viewers on whether Bilal or Emily is the top villain of the season.

The meme included side-by-side photos of Emily and Bilal and had a banner above them that read, “Fans divided over who is the most heinous cast member this season.”

In the caption, the fan page added, “We are a nation divided.”

The comments section lit up with 90 Day viewers who wanted to give their take on the hot debate.

Someone said, “It’s Bilal for me!” Another person seconded that comment.

Another onlooker said, “Emily 100%. She doesn’t seem to even want Kobe to have a relationship with his son.”

A different viewer exclaimed, “THAT’S A HARD BILAL FOR ME.”

Someone else remarked, “Ohh man…probably Emily because she won’t let Kobe to try and be a dad at all.. & she keeps saying how she’s been alone for 17 months.. which isn’t his fault it was a visa issue. GIVE HIM A BREAK.”

Yet another person weighed in and said, “I mean she’s bad but c’mon no one beats BILAL!!”

There was another critic who stated, “Emily wins the top title! She is very unapologetic about her behavior and very entitled.”

A top comment voted, “Emily because a baby is involved.”

90 Day Fiance viewers may shift focus

With several other cast members in the hot seat to viewers, a new front-runner may emerge as the most disliked cast member of the season.

Viewers have taken aim at Jibri and Miona Bell, Mohamed Abdelhamed, and Kara Bass strongly online.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.