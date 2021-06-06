90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco upset after re-watching clip of Ronald Smith’s mock visa interview

Tiffany Franco is “pissed” re-watching a clip for an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have hit plenty of obstacles during the show’s current season.

The issue of where the family of four would live has been an ongoing battle, and as fans have seen during the current season, the idea of Ronald moving to America doesn’t seem like something that’s likely to happen.

This is especially true with the recent drama that’s been unfolding about the current state of the couple’s marriage. Add on the social media jabs Tiffany and Ronald have been throwing at each other and it doesn’t seem that the couple is destined for success.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tiffany recently commented on a sneak peek shared on the official 90 Day Fiance Instagram page which hints that Ronald isn’t taking his immigration process very seriously.

Tiffany upset re-watching clip of Ronald’s meeting with immigration lawyer

In the sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tiffany and her lawyer set up a video conference call with Ronald to help him prepare for his visa interview.

The lawyer was set to walk Ronald through a mock interview in order to give him pointers for how the interview may go.

However, Ronald couldn’t possibly seem any less interested in the process and it left Tiffany frustrated.

In fact, Tiffany was left so upset by the situation that just re-watching the clip ahead of the episode’s airing brought up the negative feelings all over again.

Tiffany took to the comments section of the sneak peek and revealed just how upset the situation made her.

“I watch this and I get so f**king pissed lmao,” she commented on the video.

Ronald bombs mock interview, embarrasses Tiffany in the process

Tiffany’s decision to hire a lawyer to help Ronald with his impending immigration interview may have been a wasted effort.

The clip reveals that Ronald couldn’t be less prepared, or less interested, in meeting with the lawyer.

As Tiffany and the lawyer set up for the video chat, Ronald lounges on his couch, vaping and has “disco” lights flashing in the background. Immediately it becomes clear that Tiffany is mortified.

The discomfort only intensifies as the lawyer asks Ronald questions he can expect to hear during his interview. One of those questions includes inquiring about Ronald’s arrest history.

As he delves into his long-winded answer that his arrests stem from his gambling addiction, Tiffany becomes more and more frustrated.

“I’m sitting here while the immigration lawyer kind of, like, mocks – mock interviews him [Ronald]. And he’s just bombing it,” Tiffany says. “Every question that is just a yes or no question, he starts rambling. He’s like tying himself up in his own words.”

“Is this what it’s gonna be like when he goes to his actual interview? We’re screwed.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.