90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco unsure if she even wants Ronald Smith to move to America

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is in full swing as the couples continue to navigate their relationships.

Tiffany Franco and her husband, Ronald Smith, have had a complex relationship from the beginning. The two were introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans in the first season of the successful spinoff 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The pair met while Tiffany was on a trip to South Africa, Ronald’s home country. As Tiffany and Ronald spent more time together, they eventually fell in love.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the couple. Although Ronald built a close bond with Tiffany’s son, Daniel, his gambling addiction and criminal record made it almost impossible for Tiffany to place all of her trust in him.

They did end up working through their issues to the best of their abilities and eventually tied the knot in South Africa in the hopes that this would allow them to apply for a spousal visa to bring Ronald to America.

In addition to tying the knot, the couple also welcomed a daughter together named Carley.

But even their marriage hasn’t been smooth sailing. In fact, Tiffany and Ronald briefly split before deciding to give their relationship another shot.

In a recent sneak peek for an upcoming episode, Tiffany sat down with a lawyer to discuss Ronald’s options, and Tiffany dropped a bombshell by revealing that she’s unsure if she even wants Ronald to come to America.

While meeting with a lawyer, Tiffany discusses the current state of her relationship with Ronald and what events led them to this point.

Tiffany wants more support from Ronald

She told producers, “Ronald right now is not emotionally supportive. He’s not financially supportive. Not once does Ronald offer, ‘Hey, let me buy diapers for Carley. Hey, let me send her some clothes or let me send you money for clothes.’ Nothing.”

“And that’s so frustrating because it’s not only my responsibility,” Tiffany continued to explain. “I didn’t make this baby alone.”

When the lawyer asks Tiffany for some background information, she delved into the couple’s current situation.

“My husband is currently living in South Africa. He’s born and raised in South Africa. And I got married in South Africa,” she began.

Tiffany goes on to divulge that she and Ronald applied for the spousal visa and that they’re now just awaiting the response for whether or not he’ll be approved. She also confirms that they share a child together.

The lawyer then asked, “Have you all actually lived together as husband and wife yet? Or not?”

“Not permanently,” Tiffany confessed. “The longest we’ve gone is, like, three months at a time.”

Tiffany isn’t sure she wants Ronald to come to America

When the conversation shifts to what Tiffany actually has planned, the cracks and her own doubts in the plan became apparent.

“I don’t know,” she said. “In the beginning, I was so sure about everything. And now, I don’t – I’m not sure about anything. I actually at this moment have no idea.”

It seems that Ronald’s lack of involvement, both emotional and financial, are finally starting to take a toll on Tiffany and she isn’t sure that she’s ready to sign up for taking care of Ronald on top of her two children.

“I’ve always been committed to making things work between Ronald and I. But lately, I feel like I’m the only one trying,” she confessed.

According to Tiffany, her and Ronald’s relationship right now is “tense” and she’s been having thoughts of whether or not her marriage is “right” for her.

Fans will have to tune into the show to find out what direction Tiffany decides to take her relationship with Ronald.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.