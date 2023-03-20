90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are thanking Jen’s lawyer for calling out ‘crazy American behavior’

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched Jen Boecher have a meeting with immigration lawyers that did not go in her favor.

Jen met with Indian lawyers Nipun and Anil Khanna. She was under the impression that her visa was good for multiple entries, and she wanted to talk to them about leaving and returning to India every 30 days to reset her visa.

Jen also explained that she was engaged to her fiance Rishi Singh, but that he had not told his family about her.

After the lawyers looked at her visa and heard her circumstances, they told her that she had a single-entry visa that was only good for 30 days and that she would need to return to America to reapply for an Indian tourist visa there.

During a private interview, Nipun said that Jen was exhibiting “crazy American behavior” and was baffled that she did not look closer at her visa and what she applied for. He also expressed concern that Jen was engaged but with no wedding date.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been living for Nipun’s assessment of Jen’s situation with Rishi and her visa and have been showing up on Twitter to praise him.

90 Day Fiance fans are celebrating Jen Boecher’s lawyer’s ‘crazy American behavior’ statement

One 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer on Twitter shared the clip from the latest episode where Jen’s lawyer Nipun said she had “crazy American behavior.”

They added a caption saying, “I am DYING. Yes! Thank you! Americans constantly acting dumb af on this show. ‘Crazy American behavior’. Finally someone calls them out.”

I am DYING. Yes! Thank you! Americans constantly acting dumb af on this show. “Crazy American behavior”. Finally someone calls them out. #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/Vg7dT6cmJS — Megan (@meganamegra) March 20, 2023

Another popular tweet spoke for Nipun as they said, “‘You really wanna do all of this for a man who won’t tell his family he’s marrying you?'” A still image of Nipun accompanied their comment.

"You really wanna do all of this for a man who won't tell his family he's marrying you?" #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/wXFvBPDxEd — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) March 20, 2023

Someone else petitioned, “TLC: Make this man your new Tell All host.”

Yet another viewer surmised what Nipun and Anil must have done as soon as Jen left their office. They remarked, “You know they started talking s**t as soon as she walked through the door. Crazy American.”

You know they started talking shit as soon as she walked through the door. Crazy American #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/pDnQmcWk92 — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) March 20, 2023

Rishi Singh reacted sadly when Jen Boecher told him the immigration news

After meeting with the lawyers, Jen met with Rishi to inform him of the news.

She said she felt dumb for not getting the correct visa and broke down in tears. Rishi said this news ruined everything and also teared up.

They hugged and kissed and said they would try to figure out a way to get through the immigration issues. However, Rishi did express alarm at the idea of staying separate for another few years like they just had done.

Earlier in the episode, Rishi and Jen made strides after Rishi agreed to live with Jen outside of his family home, and Jen agreed to give Rishi until the summer to tell his family about their engagement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers will have to keep watching to find out what other drama befalls the couple.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.