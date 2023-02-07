90 Day Fiance spoiler: Are Jen and Rishi still together?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been introduced to new cast members and couple Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh.

Jen and Rishi talked separately about their lives and the way they feel about each other before Jen’s move to Rishi’s native India.

The main issues they face are their cultural and age differences, as well as Jen’s insecurity over Rishi’s level of commitment to the relationship.

Despite their problems this season, Jen gave away a major clue about her current relationship status with Rishi that pointed to their continued relationship.

The spoiler came by way of Jen’s most recent Instagram post and Rishi’s comments on it.

The share and comments show that Jen and Rishi are at least together in the same place and seem happy about it.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh are still together

Jen shared a photo to her Instagram page that showed her smirking while dressed in a traditional Indian-looking dress. Rishi stood smiling behind her in a red tuxedo suit jacket with a red tie and white shirt underneath.

The pair were in the picture with two other men who were also dressed up.

In the caption, Jen wrote, “Feeling’ the love 🥰.”

Rishi landed in the comments of Jen’s post to respond to 90 Day Fiance fans who commented on their presence together.

Rishi replied, “hiii,” to someone saying hello to both of them, and, “yoooo” to someone telling them they looked great.

Comments on Jen’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @jen_90day/Instagram

Last week, Jen took to her Instagram to tell her followers about a scary experience she had on the “interstate” where she almost went off the side of the road but received help from strangers.

In her address and caption, she revealed that she was “India-bound” and catching a flight last Thursday. Now that she is showing pictures at a wedding with Rishi, it is likely that they are in India together right now and that Jen was coming from America.

Jen Boecher’s friends pointed out red flags in her relationship with Rishi Singh

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen sat down with her two best friends to talk about her relationship with Rishi and the idea of moving to India to be with him.

Jen revealed that Rishi had not told his family about their relationship, which her friends found very troubling.

Jen’s friends also questioned how much she trusted Rishi, given the fact that he had a lively Instagram account with modeling photos and many female followers.

Her friends suggested catfishing Rishi to test the level of commitment and restraint Rishi had. Jen agreed to let them do that and got a video call soon after their meeting from her friend who said Rishi responded to her DMs and kept on a conversation.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.