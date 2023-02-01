90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers feel ’embarrassed’ for new cast member Jen Boecher

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiered on Sunday, and cast member Jen Boecher was introduced to viewers.

46-year-old Jen has been in a relationship with 32-year-old Indian model Rishi Singh, and each of them individually described themselves and their relationship in the first episode.

One thing that stuck out to viewers as being “cringy” was a particular selfie video that Jen had sent Rishi where she was questioning their relationship that was played on the show.

In the up-close video, an emotional Jen, who admitted she “spun out,” spoke through the camera to Rishi about how she felt he was distancing himself from her and how she had the insecurity that he was not “all in.”

She told Rishi that he was her first love but that she could let go because she had to love herself and she didn’t like feeling as if she was chasing him.

90 Day Fiance viewers found the personal video to be bizarre and many expressed feeling “embarrassed” for Jen.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers slam Jen Boecher for emotional video

One 90 Day Fiance Twitter user shared a still image of Jen from her video to Rishi and commented, “How embarrassing not only did she send Rishi a video of herself basically begging him but she also let us see it too.”

How embarrassing not only did she send Rishi a video of herself basically begging him but she also let us see it too #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/P5Uf82iiy4 — Supreme D 🇬🇾🇬🇧 (@SupremeD14) January 30, 2023

In the comments of the tweet, other 90 Day Fiance viewers shared their similar opinions.

One person stated, “Talk about second hand embarrassment…I can not. These people are so desperate.”

Another agreed and exclaimed, “Right! Why give this to the producers?! good for us, not a good look for her.”

Other people in the comments thought that Jen’s words and thoughts in the video were “sad.”

Jen Boecher is ‘India-bound’

Jen also may have given a spoiler about the current status of her relationship with Rishi.

In a selfie video addressed to her followers on Instagram, Jen relayed a scary experience she had on the “interstate,” where she almost fell off the side of the road in the snow. She said three different cars and people came to her aid and helped her get to where she needed to go.

She thanked the people that helped her for their kindness, but her post served to do more than let 90 Day Fiance viewers know that she was okay.

In the caption, Jen said she was “India-bound, snowed-in, and VERY grateful!” In the video, Jen said she was flying out this Thursday.

The caption also had the hashtags “#loveisintheair” and “#kindnessofstrangers.”

While Jen didn’t explicitly say that she was going to India to be with Rishi, her video does mean that she is most likely back in the United States with intentions to go back to India.

The Other Way viewers will have to keep watching to find out what goes down between Jen and Rishi this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.