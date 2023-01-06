90 Day Fiance fans react to the trailer for Season 4 of The Other Way

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 trailer garnered attention and opinions. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans can rejoice and anticipate a new season of the hit spinoff.

The trailer for the fourth season of The Other Way was released yesterday and 90 Day fans got to briefly meet the six couples that will be highlighted this upcoming season.

The trailer showed some of the highs the couples will have as well as the pitfalls and it looked nothing short of messy.

This is the first time since Season 1 that the spinoff will feature six new couples and comes as 90 Day viewers will be fresh off a contentious season of Happily Ever After? which featured an all-alumni cast.

In any case, the trailer was well received by 90 Day fans who are eager to see some new couples, and they have some opinions and judgments already.

In the comments of the sneak peek from 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram, both 90 Day franchise alums and viewers shared their thoughts on what they saw and the drama that will unfold.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans reacted to the Season 4 trailer

90 Day fan favorite David Toborowsky wrote in the comments of 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram post, “This looks amazing,” a comment which got over 100 likes.

Tell All host Shaun Robinson dropped a “🫶🏾” emoji, and there was a wide consensus that viewers were very happy to be having new couples.

The Other Way is based on Americans going to live abroad in other countries where the languages and cultures will be totally different. Given that fact, one viewer noted, “Looks like it’s going to be a whole lot of subtitles to read this season. 😆.”

Someone else shared their pointed opinion about the couple dynamics they saw and said, “I’m sorry, I’m so sick of seeing these western /American women going out and finding Muslim men in strict Muslim countries and then get offended when these men expect their future wife to change( the way they act or dress), submit, or convert.”

There was also a 90 Day fan who shared, “Literally all look like train wreck situations.”

Several 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members have become big in the 90 Day franchise

With three seasons already behind 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, there have been some cast members from past seasons that have gone on to become 90 Day franchise staples.

Tiffany Franco and her now-estranged husband Ronald Smith got their start on The Other Way before appearing on What Now? and Happily Ever After? Tiffany then went on to be a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Ariela Weinberg’s time in Ethiopia with her partner Biniyam Shibre made it onto Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way. Their road to the altar in America was also highlighted during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh were on all three seasons of The Other Way and then became cast members on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

There have also been some controversial cast members to come through The Other Way including Deavan Clegg, Evelin Villegas, and Brittany Banks.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.