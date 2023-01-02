90 Day Fiance viewers do not want ‘abuser’ Angela Deem on the show anymore

90 Day Fiance viewers are calling for an end to Angela Deem’s “abuse.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance franchise aum Angela Deem has a controversial reputation, and she didn’t help her case any with her behavior on Part 1 of the four-part Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Tell All.

The Tell All has different and all-new formatting this time around, where the cast members either met up with each other or had their own individual segments before the Tell All kicked off.

Angela was shown talking to her young granddaughters about what revealing outfit she should wear to the Tell All and venting to them about problems with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Moreover, Angela was filmed speaking aggressively to Michael right before the Tell All kicked off.

Then, when Angela made her appearance on stage among her fellow castmates, she went right for Usman Umar, with whom she had previous issues. He appeared virtually next to Kimberly Menzies. Next in Angela’s tirade was Michael, who she also screamed at virtually.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her most surprising act of aggression came when Yara Zaya told Angela to sit down and be respectful, which triggered Angela to stand over Yara and scream in her face.

90 Day Fiance viewers appear to be sick of Angela’s abuse and have called her out in several different ways on Twitter and are begging the 90 Day network to finally cancel her.

90 Day Fiance fans think Angela Deem is ‘abusive’ and want her off the show

90 Day fans on Twitter took to the social platform to share the popular notion that Angela is an abusive person and to beg the 90 Day network to fire her.

One such critic wrote, “PLEASE @TLC let this be the last time we have to see this disrespectful, ABUSIVE person on our screens. We’ve been literally begging. She is not entertaining. People love the franchise but are vowing to stop watching if she returns. Listen to us!”

PLEASE @TLC let this be the last time we have to see this disrespectful, ABUSIVE person on our screens. We've been literally begging. She is not entertaining. People love the franchise but are vowing to stop watching if she returns. Listen to us! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/0ddGO0vWH9 — Angela's Front Butt (@charred_s) December 30, 2022

Another shared, “Watching the way Angela on #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter treats Michael has me so mad. Does this woman realise slavery is over? She literally found herself an impoverished desperate black man she could control & abuse & she does it brazenly on TV. Michael’s lack of dignity is sad.”

Pic credit: @omojuwatemi/Twitter

Someone else questioned, “WHHYYY Is Angela still on this show? She is physically & verbally abuse to Michael & others. Also, NOT a conversation to have w/granddaughters! Ends with ‘MeeMaw likes her skirts short!'”

Pic credit: @pmcos60/Twitter

90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at Angela Deem’s behavior toward her grandchildren

The 90 Day audience also felt uncomfortable with how Angela spoke to and behaved around her granddaughters.

A popular notion read, “I really hate it when adults force children into the role of their emotional caretakers. It’s abusive- but this is Angela. All she knows is being abusive.”

Pic credit: @missjasmine_/Twitter

Another viewer slammed, “The fact that Angela is raising kids and not only exposing them to her abusive toxicity, but dragging them into it, should be enough for TLC to end this s**t with her. If her abuse of Michael isn’t enough, of course.”

Pic credit: @realitytv_rose/Twitter

Angela does have her fair share of fans and supporters, but the resounding narrative online was that of contempt for the reality TV star.

What do you think of Angela’s Tell All behavior and the way she treats and acts toward her grandchildren?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.