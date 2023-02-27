90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers compare Rishi to Sumit Singh

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Rishi Singh and Sumit Singh share the same last name (although they’re not related), are natives of India, and are in relationships with older Americans.

90 Day Fiance viewers are calling out those similarities and more.

33-year-old Sumit kept his relationship with his now-wife, 63-year-old Jenny Slatten, a secret from his parents for years. When his parents finally found out, they were totally against the union, and Sumit’s family frowned upon Jenny’s continued relations with Sumit.

Furthermore, Sumit had an arranged marriage that he kept from Jenny while she was back in America and had to go through the divorce process.

32-year-old Rishi has kept his relationship with his fiancee Jen Boecher a secret from his family, who believe Jen is just Rishi’s friend. Rishi has also been fighting off his mom’s attempts to get him into an arranged marriage, an issue he has not shared with Jen.

Now, Rishi wants Jen to meet his family but still not tell them about their romantic status.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Rishi’s cultural and communication issues surrounding his family and his relationship with Jen are eerily similar to Sumit’s.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers discuss Rishi Singh and Sumit Singh’s similarities

90 Day Fiance audience members landed on Twitter to vent their feelings about the cast members and their situations last episode. Rishi’s situation being similar to Sumit’s was a hot topic.

One Twitter user used a GIF of a woman shaking her head and added, “Sumit (Rishi) and Jenny (Jen) 2.0’s storyline is a little different because this Jenny didn’t befriend Sumit’s mom while sneaking upstairs in the middle of the night to have sex with her son.. so there’s that.”

Another joked using a picture of Sumit on a bed laughing while holding a rose,” ‘I just need more time to tell my family’ Sumit walked so Rishi could run.”

Someone else used a GIF of Jenny and Sumit while Jenny said, “Interesting.”

They added, “Maybe it’s a culture thing with Indian families but Rishi and Sumit are so similar.”

Yet another person joked about Rishi and Sumit being similar when they questioned, “Why didn’t Sumit…I mean Rishi pick Jenny….Jen at the airport?

Rishi and Sumit might be similar in some aspects, but Rishi and Jen’s relationship has another layer of trust issues.

Rishi and Jen will have to overcome trust issues

On the latest episode, Jen questioned Rishi’s faithfulness, and Rishi resented her doing that.

Rishi doesn’t know that Jen’s friend catfished him on Instagram, and Rishi responded to Jen’s friend. Jen tried to brush the interaction off since his responses didn’t seem flirtatious.

Later this season, Jen’s friends will report that Rishi sent the catfished account a picture of himself with his shirt off.

Jen said that she has had trust issues in her past relationships and has made it a point to be more trusting in her relationship with Rishi. However, it looks like Jen will take issue with the shirtless picture on the catfish account.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers should keep watching to see how everything works for Jen and Rishi.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.