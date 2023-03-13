90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Rishi Singh claps back at claim he and Jen have ‘no chance’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been watching Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh struggle in their cross-cultural relationship this season. Now, Rishi is clapping back at negative assertions about their romance.

India native Rishi has been criticized by Jen and viewers for keeping his relationship with Jen a secret from his family.

Rishi made Jen sit through a meeting with his family after he introduced her as his “friend,” and she had to hear about how his family was trying to arrange a marriage for him. Rishi also got caught in a lie about how long his family had been looking for a wife for him, making Jen even madder.

Rishi also dropped the bomb on Jen that he expected her to move into his family’s home and take on the role of an Indian wife if they got married, a notion which Jen was firmly against.

Despite the red flags and issues that Jen and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers have noticed, Jen and Rishi have put on a loving front on Instagram. They recently shared a joint post with two different selfie-style photos of them side by side.

In the caption, they shared a quote by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, saying, “When love is not madness it is not love.”

They had the comments open on the post and received backlash from 90 Day Fiance critics about their connection and potential. Rishi clapped back at the negative notions on the post.

Rishi Singh responded to criticism of his relationship with Jen Boecher

In the comments of Rishi and Jen’s post, there was some criticism from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

One person said that Rishi and Jen had “no chance.” A notion to which Rishi responded.

He clapped back, “time will witness 🙌.”

A critic commented on Jen and Rishi’s connection. Pic credit: @rishisinghdhakar/@jen_90day/Instagram

Another viewer said Rishi and Jen were a “nice couple” but remarked, “I don’t see jenn being a devoted gf and will do as tradition says..”

Rishi replied to that comment with the same clap back as before, minus the hands up emoji.

Rishi used the same comeback on someone else. Pic credit: @rishisinghdhakar/@jen_90day/Instagram

Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher will run into visa issues

Jen and Rishi already have many problems and communication issues in their relationship, and another layer will be added.

Since Jen and Rishi are engaged and not married, Jen is likely in India on a tourist visa, much like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Jenny Slatten. Jenny had to leave the country every three months before she and Sumit Singh were married.

During the trailer for next week’s episode, Jen and Rishi were filmed on the street talking as Jen said her lawyer explained she was on a single-entry visa. She told Rishi she didn’t know how long it would be before she could return to India.

An upset Rishi told her that that news ruined everything. During his private interview, Rishi shared that he was worried he would have to wait years to see her again. They had already waited two years to see each other this time around.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.