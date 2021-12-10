90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre gets gifts from fans welcoming him to America

Biniyam Shibre of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way received gifts from his fans now that he’s living in America. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre showed his gratitude for fans who have sent him gifts since he’s moved to America.

As viewers watched during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Biniyam revealed that his K-1 Visa was approved.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, as well as the rest of the cast, were pleasantly surprised to see Biniyam sitting on the couch with Ariela at the Tell All.

Now that Biniyam and Ariela are stateside, fans have been sending welcoming gifts to Biniyam, supporting him on this new chapter in his life.

Fans send welcome gifts to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre

Biniyam took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to share a video of appreciation for his fans.

“Happy Holidays Everyone! Thanks everyone for welcoming me to America. I’m so excited to be back in the USA,” Biniyam captioned his video.

In the video, Biniyam sported a patriotic American flag t-shirt as he stood in front of a floor full of packages.

The Ethiopian native continued, “Thanks to all my friends, family, and fans who sent their support to me in letters and gifts. I appreciate all of you. Am so excited for this new chapter of my life.”

In the video, Biniyam told his fans, “Hi guys. Thank you so much I really appreciate for sending me all stuff. I really appreciate it.”

“Thanks for welcome for United States of America. I’m here now. I’m so happy for Holy Day also [sic] Merry Christmas guys and Merry, happy holiday for everybody.”

“Thanks for sending me all this stuff. I love you guys!” Biniyam concluded his video.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg are living in the U.S. after leaving Ethiopia and Kenya

Biniyam and his fiancee, Ariela Weinberg, were living in Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia before she left for the states with their son, Avi.

Avi needed hernia surgery and Ariela felt more comfortable having it done in the U.S. although she received a lot of backlash for her decision.

Ariela left Biniyam in Ethiopia while she and Avi stayed with her family in New Jersey during surgery and recovery.

However, Ariela suspected that Biniyam was unfaithful in Ethiopia while she was away. Biniyam turned his phone off for hours and Ariela heard of girls visiting their home while she was in the U.S.

The couple then temporarily moved to Kenya, which is where they met, to sort out their relationship and because it avoided any issues with Biniyam’s visa.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been curious about the status of Biniyam and Ariela’s relationship as well as their living arrangements.

Biniyam recently told his fans that he “didn’t know” his fiancee Ariela’s whereabouts and sparked rumors he was living in New Jersey with a video he shared on TikTok.

The good news is, we now know that Biniyam and Ariela are together in America and putting in the work to make their relationship last. Welcome to America, Biniyam!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.