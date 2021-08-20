90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela and Biniyam open up about Aviel’s surgery

Ariela and Biniyam discussed their son Aviel having hernia surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way opened up about the tough decision to schedule their son Aviel’s hernia surgery.

Ariela and Biniyam are still living together in Ethiopia after viewers watched the couple struggle early in their relationship.

The couple faced a lot of adversity from the start, having different religious views and coming from very different cultures.

Having their family members question their relationship made things even tougher for Ariela and Biniyam and adding a baby to their dynamic further complicated matters.

Ariela and Biniyam’s son Aviel required hernia surgery

Now, the 90 Day Fiance couple is reflecting on another tough obstacle they faced together: their 19-month-old son, Aviel, having surgery.

The couple sat down to talk with Us Weekly ahead of Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and talked about finding out their son needed a hernia operation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“As a mom, that was a really difficult moment for me,” Ariel admitted. “I wasn’t sure, like, what is the right decision? I wrestled with that a lot on [Season 3]. Like, what should I do? What is best for my son?”

When Ariela “noticed something was a little bit odd” with Aviel, at first she didn’t think anything of it, but a routine doctor’s appointment confirmed that it was something serious.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to make this big decision,'” Ariela told Us Weekly. “It was not an easy decision for me.”

Ariela said that she talked to Biniyam about it, as well as her parents, who both work in the medical field, to get some advice, but it still didn’t make it an easy decision for the new mom.

Ariela and Biniyam have different parenting styles

The couple then opened up about how they are as parents to Avi, and Biniyam revealed that Ariela “yells” at him quite a bit, and she admitted that she’s quite stubborn.

“When I want something, I want something,” Ariela admitted.

When it comes to Biniyam’s parenting style, his fiance admits that he’s “the best dad” and says she draws from his experience as a parent, as he already has one older son with his ex-wife.

“Every time that I get scared, I do really look to Bini’s experience. He has another son. I definitely think that he gives me a lot of advice on things, and he’s excellent about changing diapers,” Ariela revealed about her fiance.

Ariela added that Biniyam’s patience often comes in handy, too. “He was so much better than me at getting the baby to eat. He’s great at rocking him to sleep and all the stuff that requires the extra patience.”

Ariela, 31, and Biniyam, 32, welcomed their son, Aviel, in 2019 via an emergency C-section in Ethiopia. Ariela was skeptical at the time of giving birth in the African country but had no time to change her mind. Luckily, everything turned out just fine for mom and baby.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ariela and Biniyam aren’t on the same page when it comes to adding to their family, however. While Ariela would like to wait, Biniyam would be happy to give Avi a sibling right away.

And when it comes to getting married, Ariela is in no rush and would prefer a small, intimate wedding. Biniyam, however, admitted that he wants a big wedding with a party including all of their family and friends.

Despite their many differences and the challenges they’ve faced, Ariela and Biniyam have found a way to make their relationship work.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8 p.m. EST.