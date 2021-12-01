90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers took aim at Ariela for not going to Ethiopia with Biniyam’s for his visa interview

Ariela’s decision not to support Biniyam at the visa interview in Ethiopia rubbed 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers the wrong way. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela chose to not go back with Biniyam to Ethiopia for his K-1 visa interview during the finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

This decision came as Ariela felt she couldn’t get over the embarrassment she was feeling from what she thinks Biniyam did behind her back while she was in America for several months for their son’s hernia surgery.

The repercussions of Ariela’s decision not to attend the visa interview could be huge. Their immigration lawyer strongly suggested that Ariela goes with Biniyam to the interview because it could help his chances immensely. If Biniyam were to be asked about where Ariela was it could potentially look bad that she didn’t come with him to support him and the process.

The Other Way viewers, many of whom are not big Ari fans to begin with, found her decision not to go with Biniyam extremely problematic considering they have an infant son at the center of their international relationship.

Ariela Weinberg’s decision not to go to Ethiopia with Biniyam Shibre came under fire

A fan page on Instagram drew attention with a meme to Ari’s decision not to support Biniyam at the visa interview. They used a clip of Biniyam holding the baby while looking over at Ari with a banner at the top reading, “Even the Baby is Tired of Hearing Ari’s BS.”

They added their opinion in the caption saying, “Ari’s just a spoiled brat who is using the baby to control and manipulate Biniam into getting what she wants.”

Other Ari critics jumped in the comments to give their opinion on the situation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the top comments emphasized, “Ari needs to go to Ethiopia with Bini to support him. She can stay in a hotel then return to her apartment in Kenya. Do it for your son. GROW UP!!”

Another person made the point, “Ari is spoiled and NEVER wanted to be in Ethiopia. She just needed an excuse. She insecure. She just wanna be in control. He doesn’t want to be in US. I feel bad for him and the baby. She don’t love him.”

Pic credit: @notmynino/Instagram

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have been spotted together in the United States

Biniyam and Ariela have been spotted several times together in the US. Biniyam had an MMA fight in New York which Ari attended as well.

There were also clues in some of Biniyam’s posts that have alluded to the fact that he is in the US with Ari and Avi.

If he is indeed in the US, then it would mean that his K-1 visa was most likely approved. Ari said that Biniyam was denied a tourist visa in the past so the K-1 might have been their only option.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.