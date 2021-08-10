90 Day Fiance: Biniyam will be fighting in an MMA event in the US

Biniyam will be making his way to the US for an MMA fight in New York. Pic credit: TLC

The athletic 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre will be featured in a preliminary MMA fight in New York as part of the Flex Fight Series.

Biniyam fights as a featherweight and has a record of 1-0 in the organization.

Back home in Ethiopia, Biniyam is known as a dancer and has recently branched off into music as well. It looks like he will adding MMA fighter to his list of attributes.

Since the fight is in the US, it could mean he could get a visa to be with Ariela and their son Avi more permanently, or it could mean he got a temporary visa for the fight.

Biniyam Shibre fans can see him in an MMA fight in the US

Biniyam will participate in a preliminary MMA fight held in Westbury, NY, on August 13th at 5 pm EST for fans who want to attend.

The poster advertising Biniyam’s presence in Flex Fights Series describes him as a “TV Personality, Martial Artist, Dancer, and Dad.”

If Biniyam does well in this American league, he could get more fights in the US and start a professional record.

He could also take his MMA talents back to Ethiopia and add that to his career checklist in his home country.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariel Weinberg will be on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is coming back with two new couples and four fan-favorite couples, including Biniyam and Ariela.

The drama that is coming up for them this season circles around Ariela’s involvement with her ex-husband, who will visit her in Ethiopia, much to Biniyam’s dismay. Biniyam fears that Ariela’s ex-husband is there to try and win her back.

The other storyline is that baby Avi will have a hernia problem, and Ariela will decide to get him medical treatment in the US and leave Biniyam behind. Biniyam will feel very uneasy since his last partner was an American woman with whom he had a kid as well, and she took his son back to the US and never returned.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.