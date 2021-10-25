90 Day Fiance viewers side with Ariela Weinberg, slam Biniyam Shibre for turning off his phone for hours

Biniyam Shibre got chastised by 90 Day Fiance fans for turning off his phone for hours. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers chastised Biniyam Shibre for not answering his fiancee Ariela Weinberg’s calls because he turned off his phone for hours at a time.

Ariela and Biniyam are one of six couples on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

This season on The Other Way, viewers watched as Ariela left for the United States with her and Biniyam’s son, Avi.

Avi needed hernia surgery, so Ariela felt it was best that she took him back to her home country and stay with her family in New Jersey.

However, Ariela leaving with Avi triggered major negative emotions for Biniyam, as his ex-wife left for the United States with their son years ago, but never returned.

Ariela Weinberg confronts Biniyam Shibre about leaving his phone turned off

In a clip from a scene from the latest episode of The Other Way on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page, Ariela confronts Biniyam about leaving his phone turned off for hours at a time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Staying behind in his native country of Ethiopia, Biniyam told Ari during a video call that because of his location in the back of a gym, he often puts his phone on “flight mode.”

According to Ari, putting his phone on airplane mode is the same as turning it off, which she didn’t appreciate, being over 8,000 miles away and wanting to talk to her fiance.

Although Ari caught most of the heat last season for the way she treated Biniyam, this time 90 Day Fiance fans sided with her.

90 Day Fiance fans commented on the video clip and many of them agreed with Ari that Biniyam shouldn’t be turning off his phone.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers side with Ariela

90 Day fiance fans agreed with Ari about Biniyam turning off his phone. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“She has a point,” commented one 90 Day Fiance fan.

One fan of 90 Day Fiance had a message for other commenters who didn’t agree with their view and suggested they turn the tables.

“All of y’all saying she’s whining. I hope your partners turn off their phones when you call them cause they are hanging with friends,” they wrote.

90 Day Fiance fans sided with Ari. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance fan echoed the previous comments and wrote, “Wait how is this ari’s fault about this issue…she calls you and you turn off your phone for 3 hours. And you expect her to not feel a certain way?”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have watched Ariela and Biniyam struggle with communication before.

Ariela recently opened up about her and Biniyam’s language barrier being an issue in their marriage.

She admitted that if she could change one thing about Biniyam, she would “give him the most perfect English vocabulary and ability to express himself in English.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.