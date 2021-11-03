90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela responds to backlash for bringing Avi to the US for surgery

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ari has had better weeks. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela Weinberg has not been the fan favorite of late. But regardless of the fan’s opinions, Ari is not backing down on her decision to take Avi back to American for surgery.

Ari fires back at fans

90 Day Fiance’s Ariela had to make a tough choice when her infant son Avi was diagnosed with a hernia and she and her fiance Bini, were told Avi needed surgery.

She wondered if Ari should stay in Ethiopia or should she bring Avi back to the U.S for his surgery.

Finally, Ari decided she would bring Avi back to the U.S., and without telling Bini, she booked the flight.

Bini was not at all happy with the arrangement, and apparently, neither were the fans.

Viewers began trolling Ari’s social media and leaving comments about her decision to separate Avi from his father Bini, by bringing him to the U.S.

But Ari wasn’t having it. Since the get-go, she has stood firmly by her decision to bring Avi to the U.S. so that no cultural or language barriers stood between her and the welfare of her son and where her insurance would cover the surgery. Seems reasonable enough, except for one caveat. Bini could not come with them as he is not married to Ari yet and the American borders are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. So in leaving Ethiopia behind, they were also leaving Bini behind.

While fans were not pleased with her decision, Ari had no problem standing her ground as she defended herself against angry viewer comments.

Was Ari ever coming back?

What the viewer comment was referring to, was the idea that Ari had been looking for a reason to take Avi back to America all along, and once the opportunity presented itself, she jumped on it.

The visit to America also came very close to the recent visit of Ari’s ex-husband Leandro to Ethiopia. His visit caused quite a stir in Ari’s household and on fan boards as both Bini and fans, felt Leandro’s visit was inappropriate.

It caused many viewers to wonder if the two were wanting to ignite an old flame as Leandro brought Ari lingerie from the U.S. and reminisced about old times, even getting emotional at points.

Ari also had revealed that it was lonely living in Ethiopia and felt very isolated.

All of these reasons were contributing factors to fans feeling like Ari may have been a little too quick to jump on the America bandwagon and seemed all too eager to get back home. Many felt as she waved goodbye to Bini, that she would not be returning to Ethiopia.

And it turns out they were right, as the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way revealed Ari telling Bini she would never be coming back to Ethiopia and that if he wanted to see her, he could move to Kenya with her where it was neutral territory and they could work on their relationship.

So was it Ari’s plan all along to go to America and never return? Who knows. But the main question now, is will Bini accept Ari’s proposal of meeting halfway in Kenya and starting fresh, or is the family doomed to fail?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.