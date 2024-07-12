90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans compare James and Meitalia to this other 90 Day couple: ‘They both suck’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think this season’s James and Meitalia Solis bear a striking resemblance to another couple from the franchise.

James, an American, and Meitalia, an Indonesian native (who goes by Tatha), have only appeared in two episodes so far in Season 6, and they’ve already made quite the impression on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Off the bat, this couple struck many viewers as toxic and their critics are already predicting their relationship won’t last.

James and Tatha are already married and live in James’ native Maine, but Tatha realized she yearned to return to Indonesia, mainly due to health concerns she developed once she moved to the U.S.

The duo decided to take the plunge and leave the U.S. for Southeast Asia, but one detail about their move was peculiar: James didn’t tell his friends or family until days before he was scheduled to fly out.

To add to their toxic persona, Tatha also admitted that she’s a “very jealous” person, and James has a problem withholding information until the very last minute.

James hasn’t told Tatha yet that he doesn’t want kids — even though she’s expressed that she dreams of becoming a mother one day — and waited until the day of her flight to let her know their dog, JoJo, couldn’t join them in Indonesia due to safety concerns.

All of James’ and Tatha’s qualities seem familiar to 90 Day Fiance fans, who agree they are mirror images of another franchise couple: Brandan and Mary DeNuccio.

Are James and Meitalia Brandan and Mary Part II?

On X (formerly Twitter), 90 Day Fiance fans sounded off following last Monday’s episode, What Women Don’t Want, and many of them compared James and Tatha to Brandan and Mary.

Along with a cast photo of James and Tatha, one X user wrote, “If Mary and [Brandan] were grown ups.”

Another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer added, “It’s hard to take a couple that cries talking about how much they desperately love each other…..reminds me of Brandan/Mary. Just too much.”

One irritated commenter wrote they’re exhausted this season watching “Mary and Brandan 2.0.”

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers were annoyed. Pic credit: @VazquezPam/@NinaDance09/@jenjihere/X

“I suspect that Meiltatha and James are the new Brandan and Mary,” @jenjiher chimed in.

Others expressed their distaste for James and Tatha in general.

@raeannrambles griped that James and Tatha “both suck A**,” and called them “terrible” people.

More frustrated 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @raeannrambles/@_R_e_b_e_c_c_a_/@ohguerrero85/X

“Bruh what the f**k is wrong with james and tata?” asked another X user.

“Grow the f**k up yall,” they added.

One last commenter called James and Tatha “two of the most immature people,” and called out James specifically for waiting until the week before he flew out to drop the bomb on his family that he was quitting his job and moving to Indonesia.

Brandan and Mary’s and James and Meitalia’s relationships are eerily similar

Brandan and Mary were deemed the cringiest couple to ever hit the 90 Day Fiance franchise during their debut in Season 5.

Between Brandan and Mary’s round-the-clock obsession with each other and Mary’s extreme jealousy, 90 Day Fiance fans are convinced that James and Meitalia are clones of Brandan and Mary.

Are James and Tatha the Season 6 version of Brandan and Mary? There’s still plenty more to come from this couple this season, but we’ve seen enough to validate the comparison.

In the meantime, we’ll keep tallies to see if James and Tatha can take over the title of the Cringiest 90 Day Couple Ever.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.