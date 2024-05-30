Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way debuts this summer — Watch the trailer and meet the couples

It won’t be long until a new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

This July, six couples — including two returning couples — will make their TLC debut for Season 6 of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows Americans who move to their partners’ native countries to start their new lives together.

This season, we’ll watch Americans move to Turkey, China, Iceland, Indonesia, England, and Ireland.

Rejoining the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are American Shekinah Garner and her Turkish boyfriend, Sarper Guven, and American Statler Riley and her English girlfriend, Dempsey Wilkinson.

New to the cast this season are Josh from South Carolina and his girlfriend Lily from China; James from Maine and his wife Meitalia from Indonesia; Corona from Pennsylvania and her boyfriend Ingi from Iceland; and finally, Joanne from New York and her (secret) husband, Sean from Ireland.

TLC shared a trailer for the new season on Instagram, giving viewers a glimpse of what’s to come, and it looks like another wild one.

Shekinah is finally moving to Turkey to be with her “reformed bad boy” Sarper, and she’s having another nose job — this one designed by Sarper himself.

In addition to more plastic surgery, Shekinah is struggling with Sarper’s former lovers when they begin to reach out to him, causing her to doubt her and Sarper’s relationship.

Statler and Dempsey return this season, this time embracing European van life. Dempsey is excited about living on the road, but Statler isn’t 100 percent sold on the idea.

Will Statler’s anxiety hurt her and Dempsey’s relationship, or can they come together and enjoy life on the road?

Josh and Lily fell in love after meeting on a language-learning app, so Josh decided to give up his job and life in America and move to China with his lady love.

But not everything is rainbows and butterflies when Josh doesn’t earn an income, and Lily becomes the sole breadwinner, causing major financial turbulence between these two.

Corona and Ingi met in his native Iceland after a night of partying, Corona decided to give up her future career as a midwife in Pennsylvania to move to Iceland.

Once Corona arrives in Ingi’s country, she discovers she may not be able to study midwifery and considers moving back to the U.S. and choosing her career over her relationship.

Two couples are already married this season

James and Meitalia are married after meeting online. They live in James’ native Maine. But Meitalia grows increasingly homesick and is dealing with health issues, so she decides it’s best they move back to Indonesia.

James struggles to adapt to life in Indonesia as he and Meitalia are conflicted about having children and surviving financially in a different country.

Joanne and Sean are already secretly married, and Joanne wants to move to Sean’s native Ireland to make their lives feel complete.

But before making the trek overseas, Joanne needs the approval of her sons. On top of that, Joanne’s mom isn’t happy that she’s leaving her life in America for a “total stranger.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres with a two-hour-long episode on Monday, July 1 at 8/7c on TLC.