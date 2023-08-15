90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Are Statler and Dempsey still together? Here’s what we know

Statler and Dempsey’s relationship is already off to a rocky start this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days following a disastrous Valentine’s Day date.

After leaving Texas behind with the intention of staying in the UK with Dempsey Wilkinson, Statler’s dreams were crushed during what was supposed to be a romantic evening.

Statler set up a scavenger hunt for Dempsey, and although Dempsey was fond of her sweet gesture, she wasn’t exactly thrilled about Statler’s proposition to stay in England permanently and move in with her.

Dempsey wants to take things slow, especially after discovering that Statler has been unfaithful in past relationships and has been in contact with her ex just one month prior.

So, much to Statler’s dismay, Dempsey suggested that Statler move into her own place nearby rather than cohabitate in her caravan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This wasn’t what Statler wanted to hear during their romantic evening in which they pronounced their love for each other for the first time, and she questioned the point of being together if they aren’t going to live in the same home.

So, what does this mean for the future of their relationship? Let’s take a look at what we know about whether Statler and Dempsey are still together.

Here’s everything we know about Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler’s relationship status

Off-screen, the ladies still follow each other on Instagram, which could indicate that they’re either still a couple or, at the very least, still on friendly terms.

One clue that could signal Dempsey and Statler are still together came in the form of a post uploaded by Dempsey in April 2023.

In the carousel of photos and videos, Dempsey shared footage of herself flying a kite as she attended a kite festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, which just so happens to be Statler’s hometown.

While Dempsey could have traveled to the U.S. amid a breakup, it’s peculiar that she would have done so shortly after a breakup, and to Austin, of all places. And, to add to the speculation, Statler liked the post.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Statler and Dempsey may have hinted they’re still together on social media

Perhaps offering some more clues about their relationship status, Dempsey and Statler each shared some photos to their respective Instagram Stories after this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, titled St. Elmo’s Fire.

In her Story uploads, Dempsey posed with one of the envelopes Statler gave her during her scavenger hunt, which had her name written on it along with a lipstick kiss from Statler.

In another slide, Dempsey shared a pic of another envelope that read “Clue #2 XOXOXOXO” along with a handwritten heart.

Dempsey shared photos of some of Statler’s Valentine’s Day gestures in her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @dempseywilkinson/Instagram

For her part, Statler hinted that she’s restricted from spilling the tea about her relationship status because she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Statler posted a meme showing a man representing herself as he stared at “the truth” while holding hands with a surprised-looking woman labeled “the NDA I signed.”

Statler teased that she signed an NDA and, therefore, can’t comment on the status of her relationship with Dempsey. Pic credit: @_statler/Instagram

Since we don’t have any definitive answers just yet, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers will have to finish out Season 6 to find out whether Dempsey and Statler are still going strong or whether they decided to call it quits.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.