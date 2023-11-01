Did Mary and Brandan DeNuccio split? Here’s what we know

It looks as though there may be some trouble in paradise brewing between 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Mary and Brandan DeNuccio.

The 23-year-olds debuted their overseas love story during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and instantly captured viewers’ attention.

The couple spent (literally) every waking (and sleeping) hour together on video chat, even while using the bathroom and getting teeth cleanings at the dentist.

Mary’s jealous nature was obvious from the start, and it caused her and Brandan to argue a lot.

90 Day Fiance fans were sure these two would never last, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, they went through with tying the knot.

It was even speculated they welcomed a baby last year, but just last month, they announced that Mary is currently pregnant with their first child.

Mary and Brandan’s toxic relationship shocked 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

Amid their chaotic relationship issues, Mary accused Brandan of getting physical and pushing her and “breaking stuff” during an altercation over video games.

Because of their frequent arguing, young age, and financial struggles, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were convinced that Mary and Brandan would go their separate ways once Brandan arrived in the Philippines.

Are Mary and Brandan DeNuccio separated?

After doing some detective work on social media, it looks like Mary and Brandan’s naysayers may have been right.

For starters, Brandan has deleted all photographic evidence of his and Mary’s relationship from his Instagram feed.

As seen in the screenshot below, Brandan doesn’t currently have any posts, but just days ago, he had plenty of photos of himself and Mary during happier times in his IG feed.

Brandan scrubbed all photos of himself with Mary from his IG feed. Pic credit: @brandan.denuccio18/Instagram

While Mary’s Instagram feed still contains plenty of posts, none currently feature Brandan, as she’s also scrubbed all pics of her husband from her feed.

In addition, Brandan updated his Facebook bio several hours ago, sending a message to his wife, Mary, as they seemingly sort through some marital issues.

“Maria Rosa I will love you no matter what,” Brandan wrote in the blurb.

Brandan updated his Facebook bio. Pic credit: Brandan De Nucciõ/Facebook

At one point, Mary and Brandan were jointly recording Cameos for their fans, but it appears they’ve deleted their account, per the link on Brandan’s Instagram bio.

Instead, Mary is offering Cameos from herself without any mention of Brandan on the app.

It appears that Brandan and Mary’s relationship issues haven’t improved much — if at all — since he left the U.S. to live in her native Philippines.

If anything, it seems like things have worsened, and with a baby on the way, financial woes, and tension among their family members, Mary and Brandan have a lot to sort through if they’re going to make their marriage last.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.