Here’s why Mary and Brandan might be the cringiest 90 Day Fiance couple ever

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiered last night, and the producers have turned up the cringe factor to a 10.

Although we’ve only seen one episode, Mary and Brandan are already in the running for the cringiest couple in the franchise.

That’s not an easy feat with couples such as Big Ed and Liz, Gino and Jasmine, Paul and Karine, and Leida and Eric to compete with.

However, these 23-year-old lovers are so obsessed and jealous that they stay on the phone with each other all day long, and that’s not an exaggeration.

The preview for the season already gave us a clue of how crazy Brandan and Mary would be, but the two-hour premiere shared more insight into their madness.

Get ready, viewers, because this couple is about to take us on a bumpy rollercoaster ride.

Are Mary and Brandan the cringiest couple on TLC?

The couple made their debut last night, and there were so many red flags that we’ve officially lost count.

The young lovers live thousands of miles away, but that’s not stopping them from spending 24 hours per day together on video call — that was the first red flag.

Mary, who lives in the Philippines, has major trust issues and wants to keep an eye on Brandan all day long, but the kicker is that he’s the same way.

Mary says she’s lost out on a scholarship and had to give up her modeling career because of Brandan’s jealousy.

Meanwhile, he’s no longer allowed to visit his mom or sister at their home because they have female housemates, and Mary doesn’t want her boyfriend around other women.

In the episode, Brandan sat with his mom and sister, and yes, Mary was right there on video call as the family talked to Brandan about his toxic romance. You really can’t make these things up.

90 Day Fiance viewers have a lot to say about the ‘toxic’ couple

After 90 Day Fiance viewers got their first glimpse of Brandan and Mary, they had a lot to say about the odd couple.

“Lol I’m glad TLC found the most toxic couples again in the country 🤣🤣🤣,” said one viewer.

“Wait a minute??? She on the phone with him while he’s visiting his family??? Wth is this fatal attraction ish??!!? 😂😂,” said someone else.

One commenter suggested, “😩 90 day fiancé should change the name to 90 red flags 🚩 instead!”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

One viewer reasoned that Brandan and Mary have a “trauma bond not a relationship…”

Another viewer said, “This is the craziest 💩 I have ever seen. She’s psychotic sitting in front of a camera all day obsessing, crying about every and anything and these two nutjobs really believe this is love wow. Im sad for them😮.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.