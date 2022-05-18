90 Day Fiance: Thais gets called out by viewers for lying to her dad about her trip to the U.S

Thais Ramone’s decision to lie to her dad about her trip to the US has come under scrutiny by 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers learned that new cast member Thais Ramone told everyone except her beloved dad that she was going to America on the K-1 visa. Thais explained that she didn’t want her dad to worry or hurt his feelings.

Instead, she told him that she was just visiting the states and would be back.

She was going to finally tell him the truth about leaving Brazil for America on one of her last days home but decided not to at the last minute.

Thais also revealed that she had not told her 90 Day Fiance partner Patrick Mendes that she had not told her dad about the K-1 visa.

90 Day Fiance viewers did not take kindly to Thais’ web of lies to her dad about the real reason she was going to America and spoke out on social media.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Thais Ramone for not telling her dad the truth about her move

On Twitter, many 90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at Thais’ decision not to tell her dad the truth about her and Patrick’s relationship evolving into the K-1 visa process.

One viewer tweeted, “Still can’t believe Thais didn’t tell her dad she’s moving to the U.S. the heartbreak is gonna be intense.”

Pic credit: @technicolordt/Twitter

Someone else made a tweet that featured still images of her dad crying and expressing his feelings over Thais going to America.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

They captioned the photo collage, “Thais did her Dad dirty!”

Another person shared their opinion by saying, “If Thais isn’t telling her dad she’s leaving and getting married, it speaks a lot to how she handles uncomfortable situations. Red flag territory.”

Pic credit: @cat_touch_this/Twitter

Yet another concerned 90 Day critic remarked, “Thais is like My dad is my best friend… ALSO Thais: I am not actually telling my dad i am moving the US. I am just telling him I am visiting for a while.”

Pic credit: @georgemossey/Twitter

Thais Ramone will butt heads with Patrick Mendes’ brother John

90 Day viewers were introduced to Patrick’s close relationship with his older brother John and the fact that they live together.

Fans also learned that Thais was not happy with Patrick and John’s living arrangement and watched her annoyance play out several times.

Based on the trailer for the season, it looks like John and Thais’ relationship will deteriorate and cause problems for everybody.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.