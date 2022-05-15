This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance showed the couples trying to understand their situations with each other Pic credit: TLC

Most of the 90 Day Fiance couples struggled to adjust to their new realities during this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Six out of the seven couples were featured and viewers got to learn more about the challenges that the cast members are facing.

Exciting and concerning situations arose on 90 Day Fiance this week

Ariela and Biniyam arrived in America and were greeted by Ariela’s mom and dad.

They arrived at their new apartment in New Jersey that Ariela’s parents paid for. Ari’s mom Janice explained what she was paying for and gave Ari and Bini a timeframe for when she wanted them to take over financially. It made Ari uncomfortable and she complained about the stress.

Emily and Kobe fought in front of Emily’s parents over Kobe not wanting her to breastfeed their son Koban in front of people or continue to breastfeed in general.

Over dinner with Emily’s family, Emily’s dad let Kobe know that it would become his responsibility to provide for Koban and Emily.

When they were getting ready for bed, Emily decided that she didn’t want Kobe to sleep in the bed with her and Koban because the bed was too small and she thought Koban wouldn’t sleep.

Emily wouldn’t let Kobe sleep in the bed with her and Koban. Pic credit: TLC

Kara and Guillermo went to Kara’s mom’s house where Guillermo was grilled by her family and especially her protective Uncle Mike but Guillermo appeared to make a good impression.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The 90 Day Fiance couples have a tough road ahead

Thais revealed that she did not tell her dad that she was going to America on the K-1 visa and assured him that she would be back.

Once she arrived in America, Thais admitted that she lied to Patrick about not telling her dad the truth and also falsely told Patrick that her dad liked him when he didn’t.

Thais voiced her annoyance that she and Patrick would be sharing their house with Patrick’s brother John.

Shaeeda met Bilal’s kids for the first time, and they said they could tell she was shy but nice. Shaeeda gave in to the kids’ request that she play a game with them.

Over pool, Shaeeda said she would like Bilal’s children to maybe call her “Umi” which is what people in her Trinidadian culture call a stepmother out of respect. The kids did not act warmly to that idea and it upset Shaeeda. Bilal’s kids also weren’t excited by the idea of having a sibling when it was brought up.

Shaeeda called her older sister and shared her concern that Bilal wouldn’t give her a direct answer about having kids.

Shaeeda had an uncomfortable first encounter with Bilal’s children. Pic credit: TLC

Mohamed was annoyed that he was left alone on his first day in America when Yve went to work.

Later that day, Mohamed met Yve’s special needs son Tharan in person for the first time and they hit it off. Over dinner, Yve commented on Mohamed having babysitting duties and he privately expressed his annoyance with that as well.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.