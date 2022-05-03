90 Day Fiance viewers shade Ariela Weinberg for living off her parents

The financial help that Ariela Weinberg gets from her parents has come under fire from 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

During Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s reintroduction to viewers on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ariela said that her parents were going to pay for their apartment once they got to the US.

Based on Ariela’s description of her circumstances from Season 3 of The Other Way, viewers also know that Ariela’s parents paid for her apartment in Ethiopia as well as her and Biniyam’s full-time nanny.

Many 90 Day fans appear to have a problem with the amount of financial help Ariela gets from her parents, given that she is 30-years-old.

Ariela did mention that she does some freelance writing work and has helped with administrative duties in her dad’s medical practice. However, that bit of information has not stopped critics from bashing the way they believe she lives off her parents.

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Ariela Weinberg for getting financial help from her parents

90 Day Fiance viewers on Instagram and Twitter picked up Ariela’s admission that she gets, and will continue to get, immense financial help from her parents and ran with it.

One 90 Day fan account on Twitter shared a still image from Ariela and Biniyam’s private interview and remarked, “‘I work as a freelance writer.’ Yeah writing texts to your parents asking for cash (laughing/crying emoji).”

"I work as a freelance writer" Yeah writing texts to your parents asking for cash 😂 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fK95ugNKo8 — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) May 2, 2022

Another 90 Day fan on Twitter used a gif of someone asking, “Are you homeless?”

Above that they wrote, “Ariela: ‘…apartment that my parents rented for me…'”

On Instagram, a 90 Day fan page also took issue with Ariela’s financial support and said, “Can someone explain to me what Ariela does that warrants her needing a nanny, yet her mommy and daddy pay for her apartment…”

They continued, “She has no job, but needs a nanny to help with the baby and still needs mommy and daddy’s financial help assistance.”

In the comments of that post, another critic wrote, “Must be nice…”

There was one person who played devil’s advocate and commented, “If they want to and can help her it’s their business, and no one knows what she goes through. Many women have a hard time mentally after a baby, by asking for help she’s doing a good thing instead of trying to do it by herself and possibly not taking care of the child as he should be. To each his own.”

Then there was another 90 Day viewer who summarized, “! She doesn’t work and just gets handed money.”

Someone else jabbed, “That’s what happens when you are spoiled and make the bad choice to marry a loser cause he is nice and all but does he have a real job??”

Pic credit: @mommysaysbadwordstoo/Instagram

Ariela Weinberg’s parents will be a big part of this 90 Day Fiance season

Since Ariela and Biniyam will be getting financial help from her parents and will be living in the same apartment building as them, they will be a big part of Ariela and Biniyam’s lives.

With that said, viewers have seen Ariela’s parents in past seasons so they are familiar characters to the 90 Day audience.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.