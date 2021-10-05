90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics debate who paid for Ariela’s plane ticket and the results are surprising

Who paid for Ariela’s plane ticket back to America has come under question. Pic credit: TLC

One 90 Day Fiance fan page created a poll to see who 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think paid for Ariela’s plane ticket back to America for Avi’s hernia surgery.

The choices were between Ariela, her parents, or TLC.

Ariela has said that in the past that she does freelance work so it’s possible she paid for it.

Ariela’s parents have offered to help her and Biniyam out financially and Ariela revealed that her parents have indeed been helping them out.

And it has been speculated that TLC paid for Angela’s many plastic surgeries so it may not seem like a stretch that they would pay for Ari’s plane ticket to stir up drama.

Who viewers think paid for Ariela Weinberg’s plane ticket is surprising

One Redditor created a poll with the subject, “For the real question, who bought the plane ticket?”

The poll got almost 1000 Redditors’ votes, and it was Ariela’s parents that won the poll by an overwhelming amount.

25 people voted that Ari paid for her own plane ticket. 778 viewers voted that Ariela’s parents paid for it. Lastly, 164 critics thought that TLC paid for it.

The Other Way viewers voted on who they think paid for Ariela’s plane ticket. Pic credit: @u/mapsareus/Reddit

It seems that The Other Way viewers do not have faith that Ariela supports herself and heavily believe that she had her parents cough up the plane ticket money.

While some people believe that TLC was capable of meddling with the cast’s decisions by paying for things, the majority thought against it.

Viewers will probably never know for sure who paid for it but they do think her parents were behind it.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre will face relationships hardships

Since Biniyam’s greatest fear is losing his family again, a lot will be riding on Ariela’s sensitivity level to Biniyam’s insecurities. His ex-wife left Ethiopia with their son never to return again and it really scarred him.

However, in the trailer for what is to come for the rest of the season, viewers will see Ariela scolding Biniyam for something serious over video chat followed by a threat that Ariela has no intention of going back to Ethiopia.

Biniyam has already been grappling with his feelings over Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro’s visit, and he has skepticism and doubt from his family driving his emotions.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.