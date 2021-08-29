Ariela and Biniyam moved into a 3 bedroom house with a nanny, and explained how they are able to afford it

Ariela and Biniyam are in a much better living situation this season. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela and Biniyam seriously upgraded their Ethiopian living situation from last season and even managed to hire a live-in nanny. While neither of them is working and have struggled with finances in the past, how are they able to afford the lifestyle improvement?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Biniyam, who works in the entertainment and martial arts industries has been mostly out of work. Ariela used to be a freelance writer before getting pregnant and has not mentioned working or getting a job at all.

With that said, it does not appear that they are struggling financially as they were when viewers met them and they were living off of Ariela’s savings and Biniyam’s limited income.

They were able to make the upgrade with the help of Ariela’s parents.

How are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre able to afford a three-bedroom house with a live-in nanny?

Ariela’s parents said before when they visited her and Biniyam in Ethiopia that they would be happy to help financially if it meant their daughter and grandson were comfortable.

Biniyam also mentioned in the past that he would not mind receiving financial help from Ariela’s parents.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So it looks like Biniyam and Ariela have taken them up on their offer of financial help.

The new parents went from a one-bedroom apartment to now living in a three-bedroom house with a live-in nanny. Ariela says they pay their nanny Mimi $200 a month, which she noted was much less than in America.

Ariela and Biniyam’s nanny looks after their son and lives in their new large house. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg is causing problems in her relationship with Biniyam Shibre by bring her ex-husband into the mix

Ariela claims that her ex-husband Leandro, who she was married to for ten years, is her best friend and they have nothing romantic going on. With that said, she decided to invite him to Ethiopia to meet Biniyam and Avi.

Biniyam is very uncomfortable with the idea but Ariela has made it clear that Leandro will always be in her life.

Biniyam’s opinionated sisters came over and Ariela told them Leandro would be visiting. His sisters said that was not a good idea and thought it was inappropriate. Their annoyance with her closeness to her ex-husband led them to call her out for spending time with Leandro in America while she was pregnant, a fact Ariela told one of Biniyam’s sisters in confidence.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.