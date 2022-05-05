90 Day Fiance viewers think Yve and Mohamed’s relationship is ‘doomed’ – Here’s why

According to 90 Day Fiance viewers, Yve and Mohamed don’t stand a chance. Pic credit: TLC

Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, one of the new couples this season on 90 Day Fiance, are “doomed,” according to viewers.

Season 9 introduced 90 Day Fiance viewers to six new couples and one returning couple.

Yve and Mohamed have a lot of differences to overcome

Among the new couples are Yve and Mohamed, a seemingly unlikely couple with very different backgrounds and a 23-year age gap between them. Yve hails from Albuquerque, New Mexico while Mohamed is a native of Egypt.

Yve is a 48-year-old mom to a son with special needs and Mohamed is a single, 25-year-old who was a virgin until meeting Yve and expects his woman to take care of him like his mother

Their story has just begun to play out on 90 Day Fiance and viewers have taken notice of several key factors in their relationship that makes them believe the couple is headed towards Splitsville.

90 Day Fiance recently shared a clip on their official Instagram page, showing the moment that Mohamed arrived in the U.S. to live with Yve. In the comments section, viewers sounded off and many of them voiced their doubts about the longevity of Yve and Mohamed’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Yve and Mohamed’s relationship is ‘doomed’

“They’re doomed, he’s way too controlling and she will not be happy #sorrynotsorry,” wrote one concerned 90 Day Fiance fan.

Another viewer cited Yve’s son’s special needs as a major factor they believe will contribute to their demise: “😂😂😂 this is gross and sad in so many ways. Her son deserves an emotionally whole & stable mother.”

“This guy is not going to make his life better or allow her to be better for him,” their comment continued. “He will drain everything from her and affect her ability to be a mom.”

“OMG, She’s too old for him,” commented one viewer who felt Yve and Mohamed’s age difference was a negative factor.

“I hope im wrong, but i just see her treating him like her child and not so much like her s/o,” surmised another viewer.

One viewer mocked Mohamed complaining about Yve not installing a bidet for him before his arrival: “I hope things go right for her. Even [though] junior is making a big [fuss] about not having his special potty.”

If Yve and Mohamed are going to make their relationship work, they have a lot of work to do. But according to 90 Day Fiance viewers, the couple doesn’t have what it takes to go the distance.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.