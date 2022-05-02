90 Day Fiance: Mohamed clears up comment about wanting Yve to love him as his mother

Mohamed Abdelhamed clarified his statement about wanting his woman to love him like a mother. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newcomer Mohamed Abdelhamed explained what he meant when he commented on his perfect woman loving him “as his mother.”

This season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers were introduced to Yvette (Yve) and Mohamed. Yve is a 48-year-old American yogi and acupuncturist living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who met and fell in love with Mohamed, a native of Egypt, who is 23 years her junior.

The seemingly unlikely couple finally met up in America during Sunday’s episode, and Yve was finally able to bring Mohamed to her home on a K-1 visa.

Mohamed Abdelhamed says his perfect woman will love him ‘as his mother’

During the episode, Mohamed explained his ideal woman during a confessional:

“My perfect woman in my imagination is the woman will love me as my mother,” he told the cameras. “So, someone prepare everything for you to make your life easier. That’s what I was looking for. Yve makes me feel good, you know? Like, she’s older, she’s mature, and she taking care of me.”

Mohamed’s comment didn’t exactly sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers, so he felt the need to explain himself.

Taking to his Instagram Stories after the episode, Mohamed shared a clip of his and Yve’s segment from Yve’s Stories that was labeled, “A snippet of the beginning of our story!”

Mohamed, who 90 Day Fiance viewers think is Tim Malcolm’s doppelganger, explained himself, citing a language barrier as the reason he was likely questioned about his comments.

Mohamed explains ‘mother’ comment to 90 Day Fiance viewers

He added text to the top of the slide that read, “BTW, what I meant was I wanted to be loved unconditionally 💞 #lostintranslation.”

Mohamed’s comments in previews ahead of Season 9 caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers, and not in a good way. When Yve was seen showing him how to cook himself breakfast rather than preparing it for him, he was not happy.

“Yve made me frustrated because I expected her to cook for me because my mom, she usually cooks for me. I expect Yve to do the same,” Mohamed said during the clip.

Interestingly, Mohamed’s earlier statements seem to contradict his recent comment about wanting to be “loved as a mother” by a woman who will “prepare everything” for him.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.