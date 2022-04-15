90 Day Fiance: Viewers think new cast member Mohamed is the spitting image of Tim Malcolm

Mohamed and Yve will make their debut in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance is ready for another season with six brand new couples sharing their love stories. Among them is Mohamed and his girlfriend Yve. Even though the season hasn’t started yet, this couple is already getting talked about – mainly because of their age difference.

Mohamed is 25, and Yve is 48. The pair bonded over their love of fitness and started a flirtatious relationship after Mohamed slid into Yve’s DMs. After Yve traveled to Egypt to meet her online lover, the two took their relationship to another level and are now attempting to combine their worlds.

While many fans are eager to see how their story will play out, many can’t help but notice how Mohamed has a striking resemblance to a former 90 Day Fiance cast member.

90 Day Fiance fans think Mohamed looks a lot like Tim Malcolm

The preview for the upcoming season created lots of buzz for the franchise. When the new cast was revealed, fans couldn’t wait to share their thoughts and expectations for the couples. It was Mohamed, though, who stood out amongst the group.

When a clip introducing him to the world premiered, viewers were quick to point out that he looked very similar to Tim Malcolm. Fans may remember Tim from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when he was in a relationship with Jeniffer from Colombia.

After seeing a short clip of Mohamed interacting with his girlfriend, Yve, fans jumped in the comments to point out his familiar look. One fan seemed to be surprised by his look, stating, “Okay but i thought this was Tim at 1st tho?!”

A user comments their thoughts about Mohamed’s looks. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another fan wanted to check in with others to see if anyone else felt the same way. They commented, “Is it me or does this guy kinda look like Tim…” Others did agree with them, with one user calling Mohamed “Tim 2.0.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Fans comment on the resemblance between Mohamed and Tim. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Fans were really getting a kick out of noticing the similar features the two men have. So much so, that one viewer even thought they looked like brothers.

A user comments on how Mohamed looks like Tim. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

What can fans expect from Season 9 on 90 Day Fiance?

The show follows an American citizen who is in a relationship with someone from another country. They’ve entered a long-distance relationship and hope to bring their partner to the U.S. through a K-1 visa. Once their significant other lands, the couple has just 90 days to decide if they want to get married or not. If they are unable to tie the knot in that timeframe, their partner must return to their home country.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance will give fans the same drama-filled episodes they’ve grown to love from past seasons and spin-offs. Six new couples will make their appearance, while Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will return to the franchise.

Long-time viewers may be excited for the fresh faces and exciting new storylines. The preview for the season shows there will still be lots of shocking moments, questionable relationships and heated arguments.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.