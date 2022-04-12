90 Day Fiance viewers already have a lot to say about new couple Yve and Mohamed

Viewers sound off on Yve and Mohamed. Pic credit: TLC

The new season of 90 Day Fiance is just days away, and viewers are already sounding off about the new cast members. A recent clip of newbies Mohamed and Yve has garnered quite the response, with many people anticipating a disastrous relationship.

The couple has a 23-year age difference between them, a point which is sure to raise eyebrows.

Yve is 48-years-old and lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while her 25-year-old boyfriend Mohamed hails from Egypt. Aside from the age, the couple will have to deal with their vast cultural differences, which could threaten their relationship.

Not surprisingly, 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen these types of relationships play out season after season, and they often end in disaster.

However, since we’ve only seen a snippet of what’s to come, viewers are judging them prematurely. That hasn’t stopped the critics from sounding off on the little they’ve seen so far.

Mohamed and Yve are the latest 90 Day Fiance couple

A preview of what’s to come on the premiere of 90 Day Fiance Season 9 has viewers already pointing out red flags in Yve and Mohamed’s relationship.

In the clip, Mohamed made a statement that didn’t sit well with some people.

“My perfect woman is the woman who will love me as my mother,” confessed Mohamed.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the video, it appears that Mohamed was visiting Yve at her home, but instead of cooking him breakfast, she showed him where to find the pots and pans to prepare his own food.

That didn’t sit well with Mohamed, who had expectations of being catered to in the same way his mom took care of him.

“Yve made me frustrated because I expected her to cook for me because my mom, she usually cooks for me,” said Mohamed. “I expect Yve to do the same.”

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Yve and Mohamed

After watching the scene between the new 90 Day Fiance couple, viewers are already convinced that Yve and Mohamed’s relationship will be a disaster.

“Oh Lord this is gonna be a dumpster fire I can’t wait,” wrote one commenter.

“I dated a guy like this and girrrrl HUGE RED FLAG! Run!” added someone else.

One critic even compared Yve and Mohamed to former cast members Danielle and Mohamed Jbali, whose toxic relationship first played out in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance.

“Oh boy we have another Mohamad and Daniele case,” wrote the commenter.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

After watching the clip, one viewer has already pegged Mohamed as a “man child.”

Meanwhile, another critic is more than ready to see the “trainwreck” play out on TV.

“Can’t wait,” said the commenter.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Are you ready for the new season? Tell us which couple you’re most excited to see.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.