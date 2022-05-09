90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly claps back at troll who says breastfeeding son Koban is ‘grotesque’

Emily called out a rude comment from a critic about her breastfeeding Koban. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newcomer Emily Bieberly had a strong message for a critic who slammed her choice to breastfeed her son Koban during filming.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers have been introduced to Emily and her Cameroon-born fiance, Kobe Blaise. The couple met in China, and their hot and heavy romance quickly resulted in Emily becoming pregnant.

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe finally arrived in America with Emily and met his son Koban for the first time after nearly two years away from him.

In the scene when Kobe arrived at Emily’s parents’ house, Koban indicated that he wanted to breastfeed by pulling Emily’s breast out of her sweater, and Emily obliged. However, one viewer, in particular, didn’t feel that Emily should have let Koban pull out her breast and said that he was too old to still be nursing.

90 Day Fiance viewer slams Emily Bieberly for breastfeeding son Koban

Emily took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a screenshot of a comment on social media. The comment, aimed at Emily, read, “I’m a mother and to see another woman have her son pull out her breast to feed is so grotesque and horrifying!”

“You clearly are creating a co-dependent relationship that is so unhealthy for him!” they continued, “AND you breastfeeding him at his age now is more for you than for him! 🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮”

Emily fires back, defends breastfeeding: ‘It’s nobody’s business but yours’

Emily was not happy with the comment and added her own: “Normalize breastfeeding at any age because It’s nobody’s f**king business but yours 🙃”

“Wow. So nice. Breastfeeding is something special between mother and child,” Emily added. “No one should ever tell you when you need to stop nursing.”

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Emily has already come under fire by viewers, but for different reasons. When Kobe arrived in America, rather than take him straight to meet Koban, Emily planned a date night in a hotel for the two of them.

90 Day Fiance fans felt that Emily shouldn’t have kept Kobe from Koban after being away from him his whole life and felt she was selfish for prioritizing sex over Kobe meeting their son. 90 Day Fiance viewers have also called out Emily, claiming that she’s being enabled by her father.

