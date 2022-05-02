Emily Bieberly under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers for keeping Kobe from their son

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t happy with Emily. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t on board with Emily Bieberly’s idea to have an alone night with Kobe Blaise instead of taking him to meet their son Koban.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers met Emily and Kobe, a couple whose one-night stand in China resulted in Emily getting pregnant with their son, Koban. Cameroon native Kobe, who was working as an underwear model, had never met his son.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Emily picked up Kobe from the airport to bring him to America after not seeing each other in two years. Emily had been living with their son Koban at her parents’ house, where she and Kobe will be living.

Emily Bieberly wants date night with Kobe Blaise before he meets their son Koban

Thinking they won’t have much alone time once they settle in with her parents and Koban, Emily planned a sexy solo night for herself and Kobe in a hotel before taking him to meet their son.

After showing Kobe the lingerie she bought in anticipation of their night together, she told him, “I was thinking maybe we could just like have one night together.”

“You know, because I want you to see Koban, obviously. I don’t want to take away from that, but would you be okay if maybe we had a date night and stay the night somewhere?” Emily asked Kobe as they left the airport.

Kobe was a bit taken aback by Emily’s comment, and so were 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Following Sunday’s episode, fans of the show took to Twitter, where they sounded off regarding Emily planning a date night before introducing Kobe to their son.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Emily for keeping Kobe from their son

“Emily sounds so entitled and dumb,” penned one disgruntled viewer. “This man just got off the plane and hasn’t seen his son in person but she’s concerned about sex.”

Another viewer tweeted their advice to Emily: “Let this man see his son then y’all go to the hotel Emily.”

“Kobe waited two years to meet his son but Emily wants to introduce him to her mom cooch instead,” wrote another one of Emily’s critics. “I think you can let him meet his son first and book the hotel some other time.”

One viewer felt that Emily viewed Koban as a roadblock to her intimacy with Kobe and tweeted, “It don’t sit right with me that Emily sees her son as competition.”

For his part, Kobe felt Emily was acting selfishly: “I felt like she was being selfish. I want to see my son. Please, give me a chance. Like, let me see my son as well. I’ve never met him before.”

90 Day Fiance viewers will have to tune in next week to find out if Kobe goes along with Emily’s plan and how their first night together in the United States ends.

