Episode 4 of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance dove into issues facing the couples. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers got familiar with some of the issues the couples will be facing, and a new couple was also introduced during the fourth episode of Season 9.

The early connections between the couples were starting to take form, and several difficulties and triumphs were presented to the 90 Day audience.

Disagreements took place on 90 Day Fiance this week

Biniyam invited Ariela to meet up with his sisters the day after Biniyam’s sister Wish threw wine in Ariela’s face, and Ariela declined the invitation.

Wish said that she was not sorry for what she did and that Ariela should be the one apologizing.

Later that day, Ariela and Biniyam went to the airport where Wish and Mimi met up but did not want to say bye to Ariela. As a result, Ariela would not let Wish and Mimi say goodbye to her and Biniyam’s son Avi.

90 Day viewers met 31-year-old Patrick, a Massachusetts native who relocated to Austin, Texas. Patrick worked in sales and had a checkered career as a weight lifter because he was caught using performance-enhancing drugs several times.

With his weight-lifting career over, his now-ex-wife filed for divorce, and Patrick decided to get in touch with his Brazilian roots on his father’s side; he ended up meeting his fiancee Thais while in Brazil.

When Thais arrives in America she will be living with Patrick and his brother John, which is a dynamic that Thais does not like.

Thais’ jealousy was also mentioned, with Patrick admitting the lengths he had to go to keep Thais secure, which John thought was ridiculous.

Patrick lives with his brother John and his fiancee Thais does not like that. Pic credit: TLC

Kara and Guillermo woke up together in America for the first time and got into an argument while Guillermo was unpacking because he said he wanted to buy a computer with money he made. Kara thought that idea was financially reckless, and Guillermo didn’t like that Kara was putting limitations on him like a parent.

Shaeeda met Bilal’s mom, sister, and brother and they sat down for lunch where Shaeeda got grilled about her reaction to Bilal’s prank and her hopes for the future.

Shaeeda made it clear that she wanted kids in the future, but Bilal dodged giving an answer himself, something Shaeeda said he always did.

Exciting but nerve-wracking situations occurred on this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance

Emily and Kobe woke up together for the first time in two years and they were both happy with how the night went.

They drove to Emily’s family home where Kobe met Koban in person for the first time and Kobe got very tearful.

Kobe met Koban for the first time. Pic credit: TLC

Jibri and Miona went on Miona’s first American grocery trip to buy food to make for Jibri’s parents later that day, and they ended up purchasing a pre-made meal.

While unpacking groceries, Jibri and Miona got into an argument over Jibri’s best friend David because Miona and David don’t like each other. Miona did not want to compromise on trying to make a relationship with David work and wanted to give Jibri an ultimatum. Jibri reminded Miona that he had to work with David because they were in a band together.

At dinner, Jibri’s parents did not like the food, and their attitude upset Jibri.

