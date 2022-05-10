90 Day Fiance stars Stephanie Matto and Jibri Bell throw shade at each other as their feud continues

Jibri Bell and Stephanie Matto’s social media fight continued in front of 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance cast member Jibri Bell took issue with Before the 90 Days and The Single Life star Stephanie Matto after she commented on a self-promoting post of his.

Now, their feud is continuing on Instagram.

Jibri’s post that sparked the controversy was about him auctioning off the pants that ripped during the second episode of Season 9.

Stephanie, who became famous and a millionaire by selling her farts in a jar, asked if he ripped the pants by farting in them, and Jibri took offense and launched several snarky remarks.

Now that Jibri has claimed to have made $10k from selling his ripped pants NFT, he escalated the tension with Stephanie by saying that his ripped pants were better than Stephanie’s fart jars.

Stephanie clapped back at Jibri’s contention.

Jibri took his tension with Stephanie to the next level by sharing an image of Stephanie’s fart jar NFTs and saying, “@stepankamatto Fart Jars < Ripped Pants.”

To which Stephanie replied, “I’m going to have to respectfully disagree but congratulations on your first NFT sale that’s f******g epic (laughing/crying emoji).”

Stephanie and Jibri had a snippy social media interaction. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

The tone of Jibri and Stephanie’s exchange does not appear to be comic or jovial, and Jibri seems to be the instigator of the ill feelings.

Since this feud looks to be carrying on, 90 Day fans should stay tuned to find out what other drama happens between two 90 Day cast members.

Jibri Bell and Stephanie Matto have both been accused of clout chasing

When a 90 Day Fiance critic labeled Stephanie as a clout chaser, she responded by admitting that she was but also asserting that clout chasers are admirable people.

Jibri and his wife Miona have also been labeled clout chasers but have not reacted to that dig by 90 Day viewers.

All three 90 Day stars promote all of their financially oriented endeavors on their social media.

Given Stephanie Matto’s success with her new adult platform, farts in a jar, NFTs, OnlyFans crypto class, and $100/minute rate for yelling at men on the phone, she might be in the lead over Jibri.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.