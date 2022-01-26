Stephanie Matto is selling fart jar candles after medical emergency caused her to quit original fart jar sales

Stephanie Matto selling fart far candles. Pic credit: @stepanka/YouTube

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto is not letting anything stop her from making money, not even a trip to the emergency room.

Stephanie had to give up her successful fart jar business after it landed her in the hospital but now she’s found another way to cash in on her farts, this time she’s selling fart jar candles.

A few months ago the TLC star sold farts in a jar for $1000 per jar and made $200,000 from the innovative idea.

However, Stephanie’s fart empire came to a screeching halt after she ended up in the hospital for what she thought was a heart attack. It was actually her daily diet of eggs, yogurt, protein shakes, and beans that caused excess gas and led to shooting pains in her chest.

After doctors urged the 31-year-old to immediately change her diet she decided to quit the farts in a jar business, but now she’s back with something new.

Stephanie Matto is now selling fart jar candles

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has come up with another creative idea. She’s selling her own line of candles named Fart by Stephanie Matto.

The limited-edition products are sold on her website and the 100ml jars are currently being discounted for $49.95 down from $99.95.

As for the description on the website, it states, “Inspired by the virally sensational scent of Stephanie Matto’s famous fart jars which sold for $1000. See the inspiration behind the globally revered fartrepeneur’s toots.”

It continued, “Light one of these 9oz jars while inviting the blissful scent into your own home. Each one of our hand-poured candles is made in the USA using a non-toxic coconut wax blend and phthalate-free aroma oils.”

Stephanie Matto explains why she’s selling fart jar candles

The 90 Day: The Single Life star also posted a TikTok video explaining her fart jar candle business venture.

“After I retired from selling my $1000 fart jars so many of my customers and fans were so devastated and so upset,” said Stephanie in the video.

She continued, “I didn’t wanna leave them hanging especially during Valentine’s Day this year, so through the goodness, love, and grace of my heart I have decided to create a product that I know will change lives and make people feel a little less alone on Valentine’s Day.”

As for what to expect from Stephanie’s fart candles, “Every jar is carefully crafted to provide a slow-burning experience reminiscent of Stephanie Matto’s flatulent elegance.”

Furthermore, “Notes of pumpkin and an earthy blend of spices will be sure to please and delight your nostrils.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.