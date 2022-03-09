90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto is not offended by ‘clout chaser’ comments, says ‘yeah I am’

Stephanie Matto admits she’s a clout chaser. Pic credit: STEPANKA/YouTube

Stephanie Matto has heard all the negative comments about her including the one that she’s a clout chaser, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is embracing it.

Stephanie was one of the most hated cast members during her season on the TLC show and she continues to get slammed by viewers regarding her social media antics.

Her latest fart jar venture made her a fortune but it certainly came with a slew of criticism as well. However, the reality TV personality is taking it all in stride as she continues to reap the benefits of her fame.

While the popular YouTuber has admitted to crying about the negative comments, there’s one criticism that she’s welcoming with open arms.

Stephanie Matto says most common criticism about her is that she’s a clout chaser

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has decided to embrace the term “clout chaser” as her entrepreneurial endeavors continue to flourish.

Stephanie took to YouTube and dished about her time on reality TV which came with its share of good and bad.

She admitted to reading the comments that people write about her on social media and noted, “One of the most commonly held beliefs about me is that I am a clout chaser.”

“I’m glad that, that is an observation that a lot of people have made about me and I myself believe that to be true as well,” continued Stephanie – who then shared the definition of the term clout and noted that it means “power.”

Now, Stephanie is accepting the label with pride.

Stephanie Matto embraces clout chaser comments

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is no longer offended by the commonly held belief that she’s a clout chaser. After dissecting the meaning of the word “clout” with her YouTube followers, Stephanie said she is now embracing it.

“I am definitely a clout chaser and that’s something I’ve come to terms with,” said the 31-year-old, who admitted that she used to be offended when critics would call her that, but not anymore.

“I think I tried to deny it during Before the 90 Days, people were like ‘you’re a clout chaser, you’re a clout chaser and I was so offended,” Stephanie confessed. “But then when I really put that hat on and I wore it with pride I was like ‘yeah I am a clout chaser.'”

The TLC star added, “I am a f***ing business-minded b***h. I wear that with so much pride. I will take every single opportunity that I will be given.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.