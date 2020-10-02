90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Paul Staehle and Karine Martins not present at Happily Ever After Tell All

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have had a very dramatic few months.

Back in July, the pair had an explosive fight that had to be broken up by police officers. Karine accused Paul of all sorts of abuse while Paul denied everything. Paul then took to social media to report that Karine was missing, which Karine’s mother denied. According to her, Karine had taken the couple’s one-year-old son Pierre with her and fled to a safe location away from Paul.

The incident resulted in Paul and Karine being granted restraining orders against each other. It seemed that the couple was heading for a nasty divorce, but the pair ended up dropping the restraining orders, which some took as a sign that they may be reconciling.

However, fans won’t get answers about the couple’s relationship status any time soon. Paul and Karine are the only Happily Ever After couple who don’t appear in the Tell All.

Paul and Karine missing from the Tell All

Paul and Karine were conspicuously missing from Sunday night’s Tell All, and fans shouldn’t expect to see them this week either.

No formal explanation for the couple’s absence was given. Host Shaun Robinson very briefly informed viewers that the Staehles wouldn’t be on the Tell All, saying simply, “Unfortunately, Paul and Karine are not able to join us, but we do wish them the best and hope they’re doing well.”

Although no explanation was offered for their absence, fans are all but certain that it’s due to their marital and legal problems. Shaun Robinson seemingly confirmed that suspicion in a recent interview with ET.

“The situation between Paul and Karine is a very complicated and sensitive one, so when we were about to do the tell-all, their situation was very fresh,” Shaun explained. “We wanted to give them the space to really work through that.”

TLC has booted other couples from Tell Alls

Paul and Karine aren’t the first cast members to get booted from the Tell All. Geoffrey Paschel of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was booted due to allegations that he abused several ex-girlfriends.

More recently, Deavan and Jihoon of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way were disinvited from the event after Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing her four-year-old daughter Drascilla.

TLC also cut ties with Lisa Hamme after news broke that she had called her husband Usman the N-word. She had already appeared on the Tell All when the scandal surfaced, but she was fired from B90 Strikes Back.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.