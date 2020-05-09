90 Day Fiance spoilers: Before the 90 Days viewers cheer on Rose as she dumps Ed on TV

90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal Before the 90 Days viewers cheering as Rose dumped Ed on TV.

The relationship between Rosemarie Vega and Big Ed Brown has been a rocky one. And a lot of rough moments have taken place during the current season of the show.

Bumps in the road have included Ed asking Rose to get an STD test in the Philipines but refusing to take one there himself. Then, there was the time he told Rose that her breath wasn’t pretty and insisted she brush her teeth more.

Recently, there has been information posted online accusing Ed of creating a fake Instagram account to make himself look better — at the expense of Rose.

Rose breaks up with Ed on 90 Day Fiance

Scenes from the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days are now available on the TLC Go application, where viewers can check in on what the couples will be doing on Sunday night’s episode.

They spend some time on the relationships of Avery Warner and Ash Naeck, as well as Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens, but Rose and Big Ed don’t appear in the sneak peek.

At the end of the last episode, though, Rose went off on Big Ed and said: “I’m done.” She was getting increasingly frustrated about all of the things that he had picked on her about, and it just got worse.

Ed finally told her that he didn’t want to have kids with her, and that pushed her over the edge. He had held back that information for months, allowing Rose to think that he wanted two kids with her.

Below is that important clip from the last episode where Rose breaks up with Big Ed. Stay tuned, because more of that will likely be covered in the next episode.

Fans react to Before the 90 Days spoilers

Below are some posts on social media from fans who are very pleased that Rose kicked Big Ed to the curb. And this is just a few of them.

Watching Rose break up with Ed was really cathartic. I love it. — Kat Blaque, The Post Apocalyptic Prepper (@kat_blaque) May 8, 2020

Give Rose a standing ovation!! She shut Big Ed down! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/XiuFaYTNzD — te (@mdingle6) May 4, 2020

Rose and Big Ed highlights are hilarious — G (@KingG250) May 8, 2020

Ed is the worst of humanity. He is a pathetic person who took advantage of Rose. He thought her poverty would keep her under his thumb, and constantly make her have to prove herself to him. I'm so glad she dumped him the way she did. He is just awful. — Marshana D. Ritchie (@Marshanadahlia) May 8, 2020

There is still a lot of ground left to cover in the final few episodes for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

That will include some shocking revelations about the relationship between David Murphey and Lana. For readers who want to jump ahead, we have a spoilers article covering that topic.

Viewers do not want to miss the next episode, either, as it will include Steph and Erika going to a game night party in Australia, Avery meeting Ash’s ex-wife, and also Steph trying to come out to her mom.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.