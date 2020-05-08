90 Day Fiance: Big Ed accused of using fake Instagram account to praise himself and insult Rose

Is Big Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days using a fake Instagram account to go after Rosemarie Vega? It sure seems like it.

It looks like Big Ed got caught praising himself and insulting Rose with every comment he made using a different Instagram account.

In the image shared below, the Instagram page called FraudedByTLC breaks down some of the evidence it has against Big Ed Brown. And it is pretty damning.

Big Ed and Rose coming to a crashing halt on Before the 90 Days

For most of the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Big Ed has looked bad during his interactions with Rose.

Looking back on previous episodes, there was the time Ed bought Rose a toothbrush and complained about her breath, the episode where Ed needed a friend to convince him to tell Rose the truth about not wanting more kids, and all of the times he complained about the Philippines.

Now, this new information has come to light, which makes him look even worse on social media.

Take a look at the Instagram photo that was shared below and specifically focus on the story that this site is telling about Big Ed and his possible use of different accounts to go after Rose.

Part of the caption with the image reads as follows:

“I personally caught Ed praising himself and insulting Rose on every comment and post from a fake account @mejtonmcm. After he got caught he changed the profile picture and part of the username to @roctonmcm and continues to use the account to praise himself and insult Rose. You can see the original name someone commented at right before he switched it a little bit to try to look like a different account.”

This is pretty shocking if it turns out to be true, and it would be interesting to hear what Big Ed has to say about it. It shines a very negative light on him and continues to paint an ugly picture of how he acts outside of the show.

Is Rose Vega moving on from 90 Day Fiance?

We previously reported on how Rosemarie Vega has set up a new YouTube channel where she is going to speak her truth about her experiences on and after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

It seems pretty clear that her experience with Big Ed Brown ended quite negatively and that TLC viewers are going to see that conclusion in an upcoming episode.

She appears ready to move on, even as Ed gets accused of trying to make her look bad with fake Instagram accounts.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.