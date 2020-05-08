90 Day Fiance spoilers: Watch as David proposes to Lana — She said yes!

90 Day Fiance spoilers now present a huge story about David Murphey and Lana. It now appears that David not only found Lana but that he proposed to her!

In a new video that was posted online, David and Lana are featured in a big way. The video — which is shared below — depicts David getting down on one knee at what appears to be an airport.

David and Lana on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

This latest bit of news is going to come as a huge surprise to fans of the show. The editing and interactions so far on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 suggested Lana wasn’t real.

David traveled to Ukraine to meet with Lana, but she stood him up while he was there. He left the country brokenhearted and hired a private investigator to look into her.

When the private investigator called David, he seemed to be in denial about every fact he was presented. That sentiment was echoed by his friends when he met with them.

They couldn’t understand what was going on.

Now, we have a video that seems to point to David and Lana celebrating a happily-ever-after moment. Take a look at the footage below and be prepared for the shocking revelation.

David Murphey proves fans of Before the 90 Days wrong

There weren’t a lot of viewers of the show who actually felt that Lana was a real person this season. At every turn, it seemed like David was getting scammed by someone on the internet.

Many times this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it seemed like David was never going to come face-t0-face with Lana.

That especially seemed like how this would end when he went to an address that she gave him and found a man on the other side of the door.

Now that the current season of the show is starting to wrap up, it looks like there are going to be some good moments for David coming up on TLC. That will be a welcome change, as he seemed to be devoted to Lana.

With the great news that we are finding out through these 90 Day Fiance spoilers, it’s hard not to also hope for the best with Yolanda and Williams.

It seems like she has been getting tricked online, but could a happy ending be waiting for her on the season finale?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.