90 Day Fiance: David still in denial, doesn’t think Lana could be a scammer

David Murphey has become hard to watch on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

During the latest episode of the show, a private investigator got back to David with information on Lana, and it did not go very well.

David had traveled to Ukraine this season to meet Lana, a woman who he had met on a chat program.

But when David got to Ukraine, he was stood up by this mystery woman again, hinting to a lot of viewers that she might not exist.

David got in contact with her again and set up a meeting at a cafe. Again, Lana was a no-show.

Frustrated by Lana missing all of their scheduled dates, David decided to travel to the address that she had given him.

When David got where Lana said she lived, though, he was greeted by a man that drove him to tears.

David hires a private investigator on Before the 90 Days

Unwilling to give up on the hope that he just needed to get in contact with Lana again — but also entertaining the thought that she might not exist — David hired a private investigator to look into Lana.

David invited his friend over to his house to serve as a translator when he spoke with the investigator. She listened to what the investigator had to say and passed it on to David.

As soon as she started translating the information, David got very defensive.

The man on the other end of the phone stated that Lana had more than one account, was using the same photos while chatting on each of the accounts, and had been in content with other men at the same time that she was chatting with David.

David was incredulous, stating that they must have stolen her information and that Lana had been hacked, despite his friend trying to explain to him that Lana might not even exist.

David still in denial about Lana on 90 Day Fiance

David appears to be simultaneously hurt, embarrassed, and in denial about the entire situation with Lana. He appears to still be convinced that she is real and that there is a good explanation for everything that has taken place.

It’s starting to get hard to watch him as he tries to struggle through this situation.

It’s becoming very similar to the story between Yolonda Leaks and Williams that is also taking place this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. It’s quite a coincidence that Yolonda and David are also both from Las Vegas.

Will David or Yolonda ever find true closure from their situations? Tune in to find out!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.