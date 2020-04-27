Which Before the 90 Days story line is worse? David or Yolanda?

Yolanda Leak and David Murphey might very well have the most frustrating storylines in 90 Day Fiance history.

Since the season premiere, viewers watched them take separate paths trying to meet their online loves, but to no avail.

As the relationships of the other couples continued to progress — some for the better and others for the worst — fans are starting to think that they are either the two most naive or most trusting people in the world.

David and Lana

During his stint on the show, the Las Vegas native remained optimistic as he traveled across the world to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend, Lana.

Of course, this ends in heartache and some tears for David. He made several attempts to see her over the past seven years, and none of them panned out.

Murphey met the 27-year-old through an online chat program that requires a translator, and the expensive endeavor cost him over $100,000. It is there only means of communication.

In the latest episode, the 61-year-old is stood up once again, like all the other times when they made arrangements to meet, and she didn’t show up.

This time he decides to visit an address where he thinks Lana lives, but an older man answered the door, telling David he has lived there since 1995 and did not recognize Lana after being shown a photo of her.

Ultimately, a heartbroken Murphey returned to the U.S once again, feeling defeated.

“I don’t know that there’s anything left to say. The whole thing has been a huge disappointment,” David confessed. “Let down. Emotional rise. Let down. I’m drained. I’m completely drained. This is too much. The up and down is too much. I’m done.”

Actually, it has been too much for viewers as well, who clearly believe that Lana is a scammer —who could even be a man and not a beautiful Ukrainian woman.

Yolanda and Williams

Yolanda Leak belongs in an episode of the MTV show, Catfish. She is clearly being duped by her fake boyfriend, Williams, who claims to be from Manchester, England.

Things quickly start to go sour once Yolanda makes plans to visit the 40-year-old restaurant manager — and one major red flag was the fact he didn’t even know the airports in his own country.

The optimistic widower remained hopeful even after Williams deactivated his Instagram account and stopped responding to her messages or calls.

He finally popped back up, telling Leak that his IG page had been hacked.

Soon after, she received an email from someone threatening to release nude photos of her online. However, despite Williams being the only person she sent nude photos to, the naive mom-of-six refused to believe that Williams had any involvement.

Despite her daughter telling her that Williams is a fraud, week after week, we painfully watch as the 51-year-old attempts to rationalize the apparent scam.

Williams and Yolanda have never even had a video chat, as she tells her daughter during an episode, “He told me, ‘I don’t have a camera.’ I believe him.”

To which her daughter responded, “you sound delusional.”

Watching this sweet lady turn a blind eye to what viewers and her family can see from a mile away is frustrating and by far the least interesting storyline this season.

At least with David Murphey, we see some progression, even if the end result is not in his favor.

As for Yolanda, week after week it’s the same thing; Leak trying to find Williams — turning a blind eye every time another red flag pops up. It makes absolutely no sense.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.