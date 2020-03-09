90 Day Fiancé fans are convinced Yolanda knows Williams is a catfish, using TLC show to promote new book

90 Day Fiance’s Yolanda Leak has been all over the news, lately.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans initially felt bad for her and/or thought she was just plain stupid, but it seems she may be smarter than we think and have some ulterior motives of her own.

Did Yolanda know Williams was a catfish all along?

While fans suspected Williams was catfishing Yolanda and would inevitably break her heart, it turns out Yolanda may have had a second boo all along.

A mystery man named Uche from Lagos, Nigeria claims to have also met Yolanda on Instagram and says they were technically dating.

Wait, what? Yolanda had a side piece?

He also shared some juicy information about why she is really doing the show.

Did Yolanda decide to go on 90 Day Fiancé just to promote her book?

It seems like Yolanda may have known all along that her new beau Williams was a fraud before she signed on to 90 Day Fiancé. At least that’s what boyfriend number two Uche has been saying.

According to Uche, Yolanda’s motivation for being a part of this season was to make some money and gain publicity for her new book called Diet Not, which she allegedly intends to promote on the show.

It’s not unusual for 90 Day Fiancé cast members to hope to gain some type of fame or money from their appearance on the show. However, because of Yolanda’s weight loss journey, her story is even more interesting and compelling to viewers.

It’s hard to believe that someone would put the time and energy into a catfished relationship, just to get on TV. We’re starting to wonder if Yolanda created the catfish situation herself.

Yolanda may not be as innocent as we first thought.

How much money does Yolanda make per episode?

While Yolanda gets the opportunity to promote her book to a national audience, 90 Day Fiance also pays her to be on the show.

This is one of the main reasons for her doing it, according to Uche.

He says she receives about $2,000 per episode.

Is Ulche telling the truth?

Is Yolanda in it for love or the money?

Was Yolanda deceiving her catfish Williams all along? Is she only on the show to promote her book and make some cash?

Say it isn’t so, Yolanda…

Watch 90 Day Fiancé Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.