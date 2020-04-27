Before the 90 Days: Lana makes Dave cry when he finds out who is behind that door

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this season, the relationship between Dave and Lana has been tough to watch.

And some viewers might even have a tough time calling it a relationship at this point.

On the latest episode of the show, the reality hit home that Dave might never get the answers he was looking for when he traveled to Ukraine.

Dave travels to meet Lana at her house on 90 Day Fiance

Dave Murphey got to meet Lana through an online chat program where he had to pay for a translator to speak to her. It’s an expensive endeavor that he says has cost him more than $100,000 over seven years.

During that time, Dave arranged to meet Lana several times, including a cruise where she provided an address when he registered for the jaunt.

Each time they were supposed to meet, though, Lana flaked out.

That included this trip to Ukraine that was filmed for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where Dave wanted to give Lana another chance to come through.

After she failed to meet him at a train station, Dave decided to travel across the entire country to find where she lived.

What did Dave find behind that door on 90 Day Fiance?

After a long, long drive that included getting a flat tire, Dave made it to the city where Lana claimed to reside. He got a big red flag when he went to a candy shop she had stated she frequented, only to find out that the store owner there had never seen anyone like Lana.

It was then time to go to the apartment where Lana had claimed to live. It provided a huge build-up in the episode, and viewers were about to learn the truth. But that truth may have created even more questions.

On the other side of the door was an older man and not Lana. He did not recognize a photo of her and stated that he had lived there since 1995.

It was clear that Dave was heartbroken as he had to lean against the wall after hearing all of this information.

Dave shed tears and then began the long trip to return to the United States.

It was a rough moment, as Dave had spent years getting his life ready to have Lana in it, but she appears to have been scamming him all along.

Before the 90 Days Season 4 rolls on

It was a rough night all around for some of the couples on the show.

It’s probably good that Ash took a break from social media before this latest episode aired because he came off as very sexist speaking about and to women at a seminar that Avery attended.

Then there was Big Ed, who still didn’t propose, and still didn’t tell Rose that he doesn’t want to have kids. The preview for next week shows that she is not going to be pleased with this information.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.