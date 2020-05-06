90 Day Fiance: David’s friends are as shocked as us that he won’t give up on Lana

David Murphey from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days won’t give up on Lana — despite all the signs that she may not even exist.

David traveled to Ukraine, only to get stood up again by Lana. Then, when he took extra time to travel to a home address she had given him, David came face-to-face with a man living there who had never heard of Lana.

Even after coming back to the United States and hiring a private investigator to look into Lana, David wouldn’t believe the man when he reported that several accounts were using the same photo and pretending to be Lana.

It appears that David is still in denial about the truth behind Lana and is unwilling to give up on the prospect of eventually ending up with her.

Now, TLC viewers are going to get to see that David’s friends agree that he isn’t ready to see the truth behind the mystery woman he has spoken to online for years.

David chats with his friends on Before the 90 Days

Below is a video released as a bonus scene for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where David goes to visit with his friends after returning from Ukraine. They say a lot of the things that fans have been posting on social media about the entire situation.

Dave and Victoria were very happy to see David come back, and he stated that they had been his best friends for 25 years. He also noted that his friends had never trusted Lana.

When David spoke about trying to find Lana’s house in Ukraine, Victoria said, “You go hunt for her. You literally like a maniac. You went to her city and start looking for her.”

He retells the story that TLC fans have already seen playing out, with his friends still confused and surprised about why he won’t give up on Lana.

It’s also important to note that this meeting with Dave and Victoria took place before the scenes with the private investigator that already played out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Will David Murphey ever move on from Lana?

It’s starting to seem like nothing will ever stop David Murphey from holding out hope that Lana will resurface, marry him, move to the United States, and travel around with him in an RV.

Even after repeatedly getting stood up, failing to find her in Ukraine, and having a private investigator try to tell him that he was being scammed, David doesn’t seem willing to give up on potential love.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.