90 Day Fiance newbie Joanne fires back as critics call her a ‘selfish’ mother who put her boys ‘second’

Joanne DiGesu isn’t here for the criticism she’s receiving online.

New to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Joanne joined Season 6 of The Other Way alongside her husband, Seán.

Joanne, a native of New York, fell in love with Seán online, and the two got hitched without telling their friends or family members for nearly two years.

Recently, on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Joanne and Seán finally told their kids, Joanne’s best friend, and her mom, Donna, the news.

Everyone was unsurprisingly shocked to learn that Joanne and Seán were husband and wife, and they had plenty of questions.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One major obstacle in Joanne and Seán’s marriage is where they will live.

There are still some major unanswered questions in Joanne and Seán’s storyline

Seán and his daughter, Bella, live in Ireland, while Joanne and her boys, Joey and Jesse, live in America.

Seán and Joanne hope to make Ireland their home base, but many factors would come into play if that were to happen.

We’re still waiting to find out whether they’ll decide to continue living separately or if Joanne will move across the pond to be with Seán.

In the meantime, Joanne is catching some major flack on social media for her decisions as a mother.

Seán and Joanne are each other’s ‘forever wedding date’

Joanne and Seán recently posted a montage video on Instagram featuring themselves attending a wedding.

The song Beautiful Things by Benson Boone played in the background of the Reel, which was captioned, “Forever wedding date right here! ❤️ Laugh often, smile big, and make the most of every moment together. 😉.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers take aim at Joanne’s decisions as a mother

Despite the likes and positive comments the Reel accumulated, some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers decided to use the video to put Joanne on blast.

One Instagram user chastised Joanne for putting her sons, Joey and Jesse, “second.”

They wrote, “He is so hot…you are a nice lady, but you got caught up in his hotness and in the process put your boys second. You can’t spin this any other way.”

In response, Joanne told the hater to continue watching the show and see how it all goes.

Another Instagram user joined the conversation and talked Joanne up.

They noted they’re a long-time client of Joanne’s (who is an astrologist and psychic) and described her as “honorable and committed to her role as [a] mom,” adding that she’s “never put anything above her kids!”

Some 90 Day Fiance fans put Joanne on blast. Pic credit: @90daytowseanandjo/Instagram

Another critic headed to the comments in an attempt to rile up Joanne.

“I hope the ending is you are less selfish as a mother,” the detractor wrote.

This time, Joanne commented from her personal, private Instagram account and opted to try to kill their comment with kindness.

“And I hope you continue to watch the TV SHOW and are less judgmental of a person ❤️,” Joanne fired back.

Joanne responds to a critic with kindness. Pic credit: @90daytowseanandjo/Instagram

Joanne isn’t sitting back and quietly taking the online criticism

This isn’t the first time Joanne has been under fire from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans of the franchise called her and Seán’s decision to wait to tell their kids they were married “unacceptable.”

In addition to disapproval from her critics, Joanne’s haters have also targeted her appearance.

Joanne shared a collage of screenshots of mean-hearted comments posted on social media.

The mom of two responded with a lengthy caption calling out the internet bullies.

Joanne referred to the “ugly” comments as “unnecessary” and told her followers, “And they think throwing shade is funny? Honey, I’m not a clown, I’m a queen.”

“But hey, I’m thick-skinned, so it’s all good,” Joanne added.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.