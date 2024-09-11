90 Day Fiance: Did Joanne move to Ireland with Sean? Here’s what we know

Joanne and Sean are keeping a huge secret from their families.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomers have been married for two years, but their kids have no clue.

Sean’s daughter, Bella, and Joanne’s sons, Joey and Jesse, know their parents are a couple, but they have no idea they’re husband and wife.

During Joanne’s family’s trip to Ireland, Sean could have told Joanne’s eldest son, 18-year-old Joey, that he was technically his stepdad but didn’t have the gull.

Jesse and Joey are in the dark about their mom’s secret elopement, and they don’t know that Joanne hopes to move to Sean’s native Ireland.

Because Sean is Bella’s primary caregiver, he prefers that Joanne live with them and split her time between Ireland and New York.

However, Joanne revealed during multiple confessionals that she’ll only move to Ireland if her sons approve.

So, has Joanne made the trek from New York to Ireland, or has she remained in the States? Here’s what we know.

Joanne and Sean’s latest video was filmed in Ireland

Joanne has kept her location private on social media, but it’s quite possible she could be living in Ireland.

Joanne and Sean run a joint Instagram page, @90daytowseanandjo, where the couple records each other inside their car.

Most of their videos consist of them poking fun at each other’s dialects.

In their latest upload, Joanne noted that she and Sean were filming in Ireland.

As an ice cream truck drove past, Joanne noted its music “sounds different here than in America,” implying they were in Ireland.

A 90 Day Fiance viewer points out discrepancies in Joanne and Sean’s storyline

According to a 90 Day Fiance fan on Reddit who says they’re from Ireland, there is a glitch in Joanne and Sean’s storyline.

According to the Redditor, getting married in Ireland is “complicated” and isn’t something someone can do during a short visit.

Joanne explained during a confessional that she and Sean decided to tie the knot on a whim during one of her trips to Ireland.

In addition, the Redditor wrote, “Correct me if I’m wrong, but as the spouse of an Irish citizen, Joanne would get a Stamp 4 permit, which would entitle her to live here, but not to leave and come back to the country as often as she’s (supposedly) planning to.”

Sean visits the US quite often

Sean’s recent Instagram posts mostly consist of photos and videos taken in Ireland, judging by the backdrops.

But in 2019, Sean was posting quite a bit from the US, particularly in Massachusetts, perhaps to visit family or friends.

Will Joanne’s sons react the same way her mom did when they find out she’s married?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers wait to find out how Joanne’s sons will react to her marriage and if they’ll give her the blessing to move to Ireland with Sean. We already know one family member who doesn’t.

Joanne’s mom, Donna, was shocked to hear that not only had her daughter secretly married her Irish boyfriend, but she was also considering moving overseas to live with him.

Donna’s reaction to Joanne’s bombshell was quite animated.

“No, no, no! When did you get married?” Donna exclaimed.

“Who marries somebody that doesn’t know anybody?” Donna continued, adding, “Oh, hell no! Hell no!”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.