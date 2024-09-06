90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Sean meets Joanne’s son, but he doesn’t tell him they’re married

Sean isn’t forthcoming during a meet-up with Joanne’s eldest son on the next 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode.

Sean shares a man-to-man moment with one of Joanne’s sons, but he fails to mention that he’s his stepdad.

As we learned early this season, Sean and Joanne eloped and waited two years before telling anyone about it.

Joanne’s mom, Donna, freaked out when she learned the news, and now we’ll find out whether or not her sons will have a similar reaction.

In a preview from Monday night’s episode, Sean and Joanne’s 18-year-old son, Joey, have a chat on the soccer field.

Sean asks Joey whether or not he knew he and his mom were together.

Joey and Sean’s first in-person conversation goes smoothly

“I knew you were together, but it’s just like, it’s my first time meeting you now after three years, you know what I mean?” Joey says to Sean.

Sean reveals that he and Joanne had planned to get him and his younger brother, Jesse, over to Ireland a few times, but it didn’t “shape out.”

When Sean says he’s glad that Joey finally made it to Ireland, Joey agrees, telling him, “You seem pretty genuine.”

“It’s just, uh, you know… my mom deserves the best,” he adds.

Joey admits he feels his mom, Joanne, is looking for his opinion on Sean.

Sean’s next statement implies that he might be getting ready to drop the bomb on Joey that he and Joanne are married; but no such luck.

“I would love to be a part of you and Jesse’s life. So we’ll get yous over more often,” Sean says in his thick Irish accent.

Sean admits he’s getting ‘anxious’ about keeping his and Joanne’s marriage from Joey and Jessie

During a solo confessional, Sean reveals that after spending time with Jesse and Joey, he feels he’s lying to them about their relationship status.

“You know, I’m starting to get a lot more anxious. I wanna just get it out and tell them that, ‘I married your mom!'” Sean confesses with a chuckle.

“Yeah, I don’t know how that one’s gonna go,” he adds.

Will Joey and Jesse react similarly to their mom’s marital status as their grandmother, Donna? Or will Joanne’s boys be more accepting of their mom covertly tying the knot and keeping their new stepdad a secret?

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.